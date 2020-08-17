Richland County down to 14 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has 14 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Aug. 17.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed no new local cases Monday. Richland County, according to NDDoH, has had one death, 102 recoveries (three new) and 117 confirmed cases. The number of tested individuals was at 2,549 total, up nine from Sunday, Aug. 16.
NDDoH’s website stated on Sunday that Richland County had two deaths from or related to COVID-19, although no local death was included in the list of that day’s confirmed deaths. As of Monday, the number of confirmed local deaths remains at one.
North Dakota State College of Science’s first of two COVID-19 testing events began at 9 a.m. Monday. It will be held until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center.
“While the events are open to the public, the emphasis is on testing incoming and present college students, faculty and staff,” Daily News previously reported.
One new COVID-19 death in North Dakota was confirmed Monday. The individual was a woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 126 COVID-19 deaths, 7,343 recoveries and 8,647 cases to date. The state’s active cases on Monday totaled 1,178, down from the record 1,213 active cases on Sunday.
Sixty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday. It is unknown how many cases were confirmed through serial testing.
Monday’s total included 20 new cases in Burleigh County, 10 new cases in Grand Forks County and seven new cases in Cass County. Other North Dakota counties with new cases include Benson and Stark counties, five each; Morton County, three; Ramsey County, two; and Barnes, Foster, Hettinger, Kidder, McKenzie, Towner, Ward and Williams counties, one each.
Ninety-four new recoveries from COVID-19 were confirmed since Sunday.
As of Monday and according to NDDoH, statewide there are:
• 63 active cases among ages 0-9, with 373 recoveries among 436 total cases
• 138 active cases among ages 10-19, with 763 recoveries among 901 total cases
• 285 active cases among ages 20-29, with one death and 1,868 recoveries among 2,154 total cases
• 167 active cases among ages 30-39, with one death and 1,401 recoveries among 1,569 total cases
• 142 active cases among ages 40-49, with six deaths and 989 recoveries among 1,137 total cases
• 165 active cases among ages 50-59, with six deaths and 830 recoveries among 1,001 total cases
• 106 active cases among ages 60-69, with 15 deaths and 568 recoveries among 689 total cases
• 65 active cases among ages 70-79, with 26 deaths and 272 recoveries among 363 total cases
• 47 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 71 deaths and 279 recoveries among 397 total cases
More than 400,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Monday, an increase of more than 2,700 from Sunday. Nearly 180,420 unique individuals statewide have been tested, an increase of nearly 620, NDDoH reported.
Fifty-five individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one from Sunday. To date, 461 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of two from Sunday.
North Dakota’s 126 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, 11 from Burleigh County, eight from Grand Forks County, six from Stark County, four from Morton County, three from Stutsman County, two each from Benson, McIntosh, McKenzie, Ramsey, Sioux and Williams counties and one each from Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, Mountrail, Richland and Ward counties.
Forty-six of North Dakota’s 53 counties have an active COVID-19 case as of Monday. At the same time, 29 counties each have less than 10 active cases.
The state’s 1,178 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to NDDoH, included 297 in Burleigh County, 136 in Stark County, 133 in Grand Forks County, 117 in Morton County and 81 in Cass County. The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 764 total cases.
Completing the top 10 on Monday were Ward County, 63 active cases; Benson County, 40; Mercer County, 35; Williams County, 33; and Mountrail County, 27. The 10 counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 962 out of the 1,178 total active cases.
Richland County tied with Walsh County, North Dakota, at No. 14 on the list of the 17 counties with more than 10 active COVID-19 cases. Above them were Rolette County, 26 active cases; Ramsey County, 20; and Sioux County, 18. Tied at No, 16 were McIntosh and Traill counties, 13 active cases each.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
