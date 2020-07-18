Richland County down to four active COVID-19 cases Saturday

North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases continues to hover just below 800.
The state is at 788 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota) as of Saturday, July 18. The number of active cases dropped 11 from the 799 recorded by the North Dakota Department of Health on Friday, July 17.
NDDoH has reported 90 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,029 recoveries and 4,907 positive cases to date.
One-hundred-sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday, down from the record 124 new cases confirmed Friday.
“After investigation, it was determined that an individual from Grand Forks County was from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday.
As of Saturday, Richland County has had 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries and 2,069 individuals tested. The number of tested individuals is up 11 from Friday.
Saturday’s total from NDDoH included 29 new cases in Cass County; 23 new cases in Burleigh County; 10 new cases in Stark County; eight new cases each in Morton and Williams counties; four new cases each in Hettinger, McKenzie, Walsh and Ward counties; three new cases in Grand Forks County; two new cases each in Benson, Dickey and Stutsman counties; and one new case each in Cavalier, Griggs, McHenry, McLean, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Sioux and Steele counties.
There have been 126 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Friday, up from the 107 recoveries recorded Friday.
As of Saturday, statewide there are:
• 33 active cases among ages 0-9, with 214 recoveries out of 247 cases
• 72 active cases among ages 10-19, with 343 recoveries out of 415 cases
• 252 active cases among ages 20-29, with 1,002 recoveries out of 1,254 cases
• 131 active cases among ages 30-39, with 970 recoveries out of 839 cases
• 99 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 570 recoveries out of 673 cases
• 98 active cases among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 433 recoveries out of 534 cases
• 61 active cases among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 302 recoveries out of 372 cases
• 30 active cases among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 136 recoveries out of 183 cases
• 12 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 57 deaths and 190 recoveries out of 259 cases
In addition to the 90 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Nearly 251,700 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Saturday, an increase of nearly 4,800 from Friday. More than 131,510 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of 2,040, NDDoH reported.
Thirty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decline of two from Friday. To date, 295 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of five from Friday.
North Dakota’s 90 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 73 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Stark and Morton counties; two from Stutsman County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 788 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, according to NDDoH, include 189 in Cass County, 179 in Burleigh County, 67 in Williams County, 59 in Grand Forks County and 41 in Morton County.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
