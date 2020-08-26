Richland County down to seven active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has seven active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Aug. 26. No new cases were reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Richland County has had 124 total COVID-19 cases, 116 recoveries (one new) and one death. The number of tested unique individuals is 2,743 total (seven new), or 16.89 percent of the county’s population of 16,239 individuals.
The seven active local cases includes two each in the 20-29 and 40-49 age groups and one each in the 12-14, 15-19 and 30-39 age groups, NDDoH reported. Richland County’s newest recovery was an individual in the 60-69 age group.
Wednesday’s 238 new cases statewide included 64 in Burleigh County, 29 in Cass County, 23 in Wells County, 18 in Williams County and 12 in Morton County. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday totals 1,784, setting another new record. The previous record, 1,681 active cases, was set Tuesday, Aug. 25. So far in August, there have been 14 record-setting days for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
To date, North Dakota has had 10,467 positive COVID-19 cases, 8,545 recoveries (135 new) and 138 deaths.
While 51 out of 53 North Dakota counties have an active COVID-19 case, 32 of those counties each have less than 10 active cases. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
