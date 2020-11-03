Richland County drops to 100 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases and 100 active cases Tuesday, Nov. 3. The new cases are up from the seven new cases confirmed Monday, Nov. 2. The active cases are down from the 104 active cases confirmed Monday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Tuesday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Tuesday, it rose to No. 15 from No. 16 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind Mountrail County, which had 104 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Richland County is ahead of McLean County, which confirmed 99 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
North Dakota confirmed 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and 8,396 active cases Tuesday. The new cases are up from the 975 new cases confirmed Monday. The active cases are down from the record 8,440 active cases confirmed Monday.
Fifteen new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 555 to date, were confirmed Tuesday. The number is up from the nine deaths confirmed Monday.
The deceased individuals include three each from Burleigh County (all women in their 90s); two each from Towner County (a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s) and Ward County (both men in their 80s) and one each from Benson County (a man in his 50s), Cass County (a woman in her 80s), Dickey County (a man in his 70s), LaMoure County (a man in his 80s), Pierce County (a woman in her 80s), Rolette County (a man in his 80s), Stark County (a man in his 90s) and Wells County (a man in his 90s), NDDoH reported.
Richland County has had 579 COVID-19 cases, 475 recoveries (including eight with a recovery date of Monday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The county’s 100 active COVID-19 cases include 15 among the ages 50-59 population, 14 each (28 total) among ages 15-19 and 30-39, 13 among ages 60-69, 12 among ages 20-29, 10 among ages 40-49, eight among ages 80 or older, seven among ages 70-79, three each (six total) among ages 6-11 and 12-14 and one among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,696 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,365 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 892,557 processed COVID-19 tests, 47,187 confirmed cases, 38,236 recoveries (including 755 with a recovery date of Monday) and 555 deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 555 COVID-19 or related deaths, 350 as of Tuesday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 109 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 56 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 40 deaths include 23 among ages 50-59, 10 among ages 40-49, five among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 10 deaths to death from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. The amount compares to the 274 confirmed to date for the month of October and the 123 confirmed for the month of September.
Fifty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Tuesday. Billings and Slope counties did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-four counties reported new cases Tuesday.
A total of 218 new COVID-19 cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Tuesday in Grand Forks County. Coming in behind Grand Forks were Ward County, with 182 new cases; Cass County, with 176 new cases; and Burleigh County, with 146 new cases.
Burleigh County continues to lead in terms of active COVID-19 cases, with 1,237 as of Tuesday. It’s followed by Cass County, 1,229 active cases; Ward County, 1,222 active cases; and Grand Forks County, 1,073 active cases.
Nearly 38.30 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. More than 26.50 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
