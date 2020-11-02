Richland County drops to 104 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and 104 active cases Monday, Nov. 2. The new cases are down from the 27 new cases confirmed Sunday, Nov. 1. The active cases are down from the 113 active cases confirmed Sunday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Monday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Monday, it dropped to No. 16 from No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind Mountrail County, which had 105 active COVID-19 cases Monday. Richland County is ahead of Wells County, which confirmed 95 active COVID-19 cases Monday.
North Dakota confirmed 975 new COVID-19 cases and a new-record 8,440 active cases Monday. The new cases are down from the 1,128 new cases confirmed Sunday. The active cases are up from the then-record 8,370 active cases confirmed Sunday.
Nine new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 540 to date, were confirmed Monday. The number is up from the seven deaths confirmed Sunday.
The deceased individuals include two each from Dickey County (a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s) and Stutsman County (two women in their 90s), and one each from Burleigh (a woman in her 70s), Dunn (a man in his 50s), McLean (a man in his 70s), Morton (a man in his 90s) and Morton (a woman in her 80s) counties, NDDoH reported.
Richland County has had 559 COVID-19 cases, 451 recoveries (including 11 with a recovery date of Sunday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The county’s 104 active COVID-19 cases include 16 among the ages 30-39 population, 15 among ages 20-29, 14 among ages 15-19, 13 among ages 40-49, 11 among ages 70-79, 10 each (20 total) among ages 50-59 and 60-69, eight among ages 80 and older, four among ages 6-11 and three among ages 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,665 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,372 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 884,557 processed COVID-19 tests, 46,015 confirmed cases, 37,035 recoveries (including 631 with a recovery date of Sunday) and 540 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 540 COVID-19 or related deaths, 338 as of Sunday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 107 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 56 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 39 deaths include 22 among ages 50-59, 10 among ages 40-49, five among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 265 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of October. The amount is more than double the 123 deaths confirmed in the month of September.
Fifty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Monday. Billings and Slope counties did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-six counties reported new cases Monday.
A total of 231 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Monday in Cass County. The county is at 1,371 active cases as of Monday, coming in at No. 1 in North Dakota.
Grand Forks County, which had 157 new cases, confirmed 1,001 active cases, coming in at No. 4 in North Dakota. Ward County, which had 122 new cases, confirmed 1,188 active cases and came in at No. 3 in North Dakota.
Burleigh County, which confirmed 105 new cases, had 1,243 active cases, coming in at No. 2 in North Dakota. The top five for active cases was completed by Morton County, which confirmed 47 new and 425 active cases Monday.
More than 38 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. More than 26.30 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
