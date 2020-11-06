Richland County drops to 106 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and 106 active cases Friday, Nov. 6. The new cases are down from the 20 new cases confirmed Thursday, Nov. 5. The active cases are down from the 110 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Friday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Friday, it dropped to No. 18 from No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind McLean County, which confirmed 108 active COVID-19 cases Friday. Richland County is ahead of Dickey County, which confirmed 100 active cases Friday.
North Dakota confirmed a new record 1,764 new COVID-19 cases and a new record 9,814 active cases Friday. The new cases are up from the then-record 1,540 new cases confirmed Thursday. The active cases are up from the then-record 9,224 active cases confirmed Thursday.
Seventeen new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 613 to date, were confirmed Friday. The number is down from the 29 deaths confirmed Thursday.
The new deceased include five from Ward County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported. All were men and women between ages 70-99. Four new deceased men and women, between ages 60-89, were confirmed deceased in Burleigh County, North Dakota. They’re followed by three new deceased in Cass County, North Dakota, two new deceased in Dickey County, North Dakota, and one new deceased each in LaMoure, Walsh and Wells counties.
To date, there have been COVID-19 or related deaths in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
Richland County has had 630 COVID-19 cases, 530 recoveries (including 10 with a recovery date of Thursday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The county’s 106 active cases include 22 among the ages 20-29 population, 17 among ages 30-39, 16 among ages 50-59, 13 among ages 60-69, 12 among ages 40-49, eight among ages 70-79, six each (12 total) among ages 15-19 and 80 or older and three each (six total) among ages 6-11 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,997 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,534 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 923,082 processed COVID-19 tests, 51,602 confirmed cases, 41,175 recoveries (including 878 with a recovery date of Thursday) and 613 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 613 COVID-19 or related deaths, 385 as of Friday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 120 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 62 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 46 deaths include 26 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 54 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of December. This compares to the 288 confirmed to date for the month of October and the 123 confirmed for the month of September.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Friday. Slope County did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-five counties reported new cases Friday.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Friday include Grand Forks County, 336 cases; Ward County, 310 cases; Burleigh County, 242 cases; Cass County, 239 cases; and Stutsman County, 98 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Friday include Burleigh County, 1,448 cases; Cass County, 1,432 cases; Ward County, 1,395 cases; Grand Forks, 1,221 cases; and Morton County, 497 cases.
Nearly 39.10 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 27.20 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.