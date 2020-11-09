Richland County drops to 128 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases and 128 active cases Monday, Nov. 9. The new cases are down from the 32 new cases confirmed Sunday, Nov. 8. The active cases are down from the 135 active cases confirmed Sunday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Monday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Monday, it dropped to No. 14 from No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind Pembina County, which confirmed 140 active COVID-19 cases Monday, and ahead of McKenzie County, which confirmed 117 active cases. In September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
North Dakota confirmed 1,160 new COVID-19 cases and a new record 10,865 active cases Monday. The new cases are up from the 1,111 new cases confirmed Sunday. The active cases are up from the then-record 10,563 active cases confirmed Sunday.
As of Monday, North Dakota has had eight record-breaking days for active COVID-19 cases in November. There have been two record-breaking days for new COVID-19 cases to date.
Five new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 644 to date, were confirmed Monday. The number is down from the 11 deaths confirmed Sunday.
The new deceased include a man in his 50s from Burleigh County, a man in his 60s from McKenzie County, a woman in her 60s from Mountrail County, a man in his 80s from Stutsman County and a man in his 80s from Walsh County.
To date, there have been COVID-19 or related deaths in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
Richland County has had 717 COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries (including 18 with a recovery date of Sunday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The county’s 128 active cases include 25 among the ages 20-29 population, 22 among ages 40-49, 20 among ages 30-39, 16 among ages 50-59, 15 among ages 60-69, nine each (18 total) among ages 15-19 and 70-79, six among ages 6-11, four among ages 80 or older and two among ages 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 2,190 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,677 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 947,371 processed COVID-19 tests, 55,458 confirmed cases, 43,949 recoveries (including 690 with a recovery date of Sunday) and 644 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 644 COVID-19 or related deaths, 406 as of Monday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 125 deaths among ages 70-79 and 62 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 49 deaths include 29 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 83 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November.
All 53 of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Monday. Forty-six counties reported new cases Monday.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 216 cases; Burleigh County, 214 cases; Grand Forks County, 166 cases; Ward County, 93 cases; and Morton County, 61 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Monday include Burleigh County, 1,586 cases; Cass County, 1,542 cases; Ward County, 1,527 cases; Grand Forks, 1,350 cases; and Morton County, 533 cases.
Nearly 39.80 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 27.75 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.