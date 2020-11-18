Richland County drops to 129 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases and 129 active cases Wednesday, Nov. 18. The new cases are up from the 17 new cases confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 18. The active cases are down from the 132 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
Richland County has had seven deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. As of Wednesday, the county rose to No. 14 from No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
With 129 active COVID-19 cases, Richland County is behind Barnes County, which confirmed 159 active cases Wednesday. Richland County is ahead of McKenzie County, which confirmed 127 active cases Wednesday. The information comes from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
North Dakota confirmed 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and 9,977 active cases Wednesday. The new cases are down from the 1,091 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The active cases are down from the 10,022 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
The current record for North Dakota's active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. The record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
As of Wednesday, there are 297 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s 304 individuals. North Dakota confirmed 16 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 785 individuals. The new deaths are down from the 26 deaths confirmed Tuesday.
The newly deceased include three each from Burleigh, Cass and Stutsman counties. In Burleigh County, there were a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, NDDoH reported. In Cass County, there were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s. In Stutsman County, there were two men in their 80s and a woman in her 90s.
The remaining seven deceased include a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County, a man in his 70s from Morton County, a man in his 90s from Nelson County, a man in his 80s from Pierce County and a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Walsh County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Wednesday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
Richland County has had 917 COVID-19 cases, 781 recoveries (including 19 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and seven deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The county’s 129 active cases include 23 among the ages 50-59 population, 19 each (38 total) among ages 20-29 and 30-39, 15 among ages 60-69, 13 each (26 total) among ages 15-19 and 80 or older, 12 among ages 40-49, eight among ages 70-79, five among ages 12-14 and one each (two total) among ages 6-11 and 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,945 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,578 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,033,592 processed COVID-19 tests, 67,230 confirmed cases, 56,468 recoveries (including 1,060 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and 785 deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 785 COVID-19 or related deaths, 506 as of Wednesday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 147 deaths among ages 70-79 and 74 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 58 deaths include 37 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 219 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday. Forty-nine counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 330 cases; Burleigh County, 191 cases; Stutsman County, 134 cases; Ward County, 132 cases; and Grand Forks County, 95 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 1,608 cases; Burleigh County, 1,466 cases; Ward County, 1,213 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,051 cases; and Stutsman County, 543 cases.
More than 42.10 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 29.70 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
