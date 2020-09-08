Richland County drops to 16 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 16 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 8. No new local cases were reported Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Richland County has reported 149 total COVID-19 cases, 132 recoveries (three new) and one death. Richland County’s most recent new COVID-19 cases, five total, were reported Saturday, Sept. 5. To date, 18.08 percent of the county’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 16 active COVID-19 cases includes four in the 50-59 age group, two each in the 12-14, 15-19, 20-29, 40-49 and 60-69 age groups and one each in the 6-11 and 30-39 age groups.
North Dakota reported 2,264 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down from the 2,565 active cases Monday, Sept. 7. A total of 75 new cases were confirmed Tuesday.
The state’s 75 new cases included 22 in Burleigh County, 16 in Cass County, eight each in Morton and Ward counties and four in Barnes County. No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota has had 13,872 positive COVID-19 cases, 11,452 recoveries and 156 deaths, NDDoH reported. To date, 26.95 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 1,431 COVID-19 tests were completed Monday, while 508,555 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sixty-three individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a decrease of five from Monday.
North Dakota’s 2,264 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included 674 individuals between ages 20-29, 342 individuals between ages 15-19 and 256 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 49 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Tuesday, 28 of the 49 reported 10 or fewer active cases. For the second consecutive day, Richland County ranked at No. 15 on the list of 21 counties with the most active COVID-19 cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases included Burleigh County, 405 active cases; Grand Forks County, 383 active cases; Cass County, 345 active cases; Stark County, 188 active cases; and Stutsman County, 154 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
