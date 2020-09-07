Richland County drops to 19 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has 19 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Sept. 7. No new cases were reported Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Monday, Richland County has reported 149 total COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries and one death. According to NDDoH, 2,927 unique individuals, or 18.02 percent of the county population, have been tested for COVID-19. To date, 5,883 tests have been processed.
Richland County’s 19 active COVID-19 cases includes four in the 50-59 age group, three each in the 15-19 and 40-49 age groups, two each in the 12-14, 20-29, 30-39 and 60-69 age groups and one in the 6-11 age group.
North Dakota reported 2,565 active COVID-19 cases Monday, down from the record 2,653 active cases Sunday, Sept. 6. A total of 171 new cases were confirmed Monday.
The state’s 171 new cases included 36 in Burleigh County, 35 in Grand Forks County, 18 in Stutsman County, 11 in Williams County and nine in Barnes County. No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Monday.
As of Monday, North Dakota has had 13,801 positive COVID-19 cases, 11,080 recoveries and 156 deaths. To date, 26.90 percent of the state population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 2,404 COVID-19 tests were completed Sunday, while 507,302 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sixty-eight individuals are hospitalized as of Monday, an increase of four from Sunday.
North Dakota’s 2,565 active COVID-19 cases Monday included 789 individuals between ages 20-29, 394 individuals between ages 15-19 and 288 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 49 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Monday, 26 of the 49 reported 10 or fewer active cases.
Richland County tied with Eddy County, North Dakota, for No. 15 on the list of counties with the most active COVID-19 cases. Both counties had 19 active cases Monday. Richland County recently reached No. 14 on the active cases list.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases included Grand Forks County, 450 active cases; Burleigh County, 443 active cases; Cass County, 406 active cases; Stark County, 216 active cases; and Stutsman County, 170 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.