Richland County drops to 21 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has 21 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Aug. 7.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed three new local cases Friday. Richland County, according to NDDoH, has had 83 recoveries, 104 total confirmed cases and 2,414 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 30 from Thursday, Aug. 6.
One-hundred-fifty new COVID-19 cases statewide were confirmed Friday, up from the 122 new cases confirmed Thursday. Of the 150, 46 cases were confirmed through serial testing.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Friday. The individual is a man in his 40s from Benson County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 110 COVID-19 deaths, 6,164 recoveries and 7,327 positive cases to date. A total of 1,766 positive cases have been confirmed by serial testing, NDDoH reported. There have been 215 recoveries confirmed since Thursday.
The state’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,053 total Friday, down from the 1,119 total active cases Thursday.
Friday’s total included 27 new cases in Cass County; 25 new cases in Burleigh County; 19 new cases each in Morton and Stark counties; and 13 new cases in Williams County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new cases include Grand Forks, McLean and Ward counties, five each; Rolette County, four; Richland and Sioux counties, three each; Benson, Mercer, Nelson, Sheridan, Stutsman and Traill counties, two each; and Divide, Griggs, McKenzie, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Sargent and Steele counties, one each.
As of Friday and according to NDDoH data, statewide there are:
• 56 active cases, five new, among ages 0-9, with 297 recoveries, nine new, among 353 cases to date
• 141 active cases, 16 new, among ages 10-19, with 588 recoveries, 28 new, among 729 cases to date
• 212 active cases, 35 new, among ages 20-29, with one death and 1,621 recoveries, 56 new, among 1,621 cases to date
• 171 active cases, 31 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 1,218 recoveries, 29 new, among 1,390 cases to date
• 136 active cases, 21 new, among ages 40-49, with five deaths, one new, and 835 recoveries, 23 new, among 976 cases to date
• 148 active cases, 18 new, among ages 50-59, with five deaths and 671 recoveries, 25 new, among 824 cases to date
• 102 active cases, 14 new, among ages 60-69, with 10 deaths and 464 recoveries, 25 new, among 576 cases to date
• 47 active cases, three new, among ages 70-79, with 22 deaths and 223 recoveries, 11 new, among 292 cases to date
• 40 active cases, seven new, among ages 80 and older, with 66 deaths and 247 recoveries, nine new, among 353 cases to date
Nearly 346,670 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Friday, an increase of nearly 5,775 from Thursday. More than 165,700 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 1,980, NDDoH reported.
Forty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two from Thursday. To date, 408 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of eight from Thursday.
North Dakota’s 110 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, six from Grand Forks County; five from Burleigh County; three each from Morton and Stark counties; two each from Benson, McIntosh, Ramsey, Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Sioux and Ward counties.
The state’s 1,053 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to NDDoH, included 260 in Burleigh County, 114 in Cass County; 79 in Stark County; 76 in Morton County and 54 in Benson County. The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 583 total cases.
Completing the top ten on Friday were Grand Forks County, 53 active COVID-19 cases; Williams County, 51; Ward County, 41; Rolette County, 31; and Ramsey County, 29. The 10 counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 788 out of the 1,053 total active cases on Friday.
Richland County was tied for No. 12 with McLean County. Both counties had 21 active COVID-19 cases on Friday. Coming in at No. 11 was Stutsman County, with 25 active COVID-19 cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
