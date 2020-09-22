Richland County drops to 30 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 30 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 22. One new case was confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Richland County has had 210 total COVID-19 cases, 179 recoveries (six new, including one on Monday, Sept. 21) and one death. NDDoH confirmed that 30 new local COVID-19 tests, with 24 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Monday. More than 20 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 30 active COVID-19 cases includes 11 in the 15-19 age group, seven in the 20-29 age group, three each in the 30-39 and 60-69 age groups, two each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups and one each in the 0-5 and 70-79 age groups.
The state of North Dakota confirmed 3,092 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down from the 3,210 active cases confirmed Monday. The active cases include 266 new cases. Three deaths from or related to COVID-19 were also confirmed.
The deceased included a woman in her 90s from Morton County, a man in his 80s from Williams County and a man in his 70s from Grand Forks County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 266 new COVID-19 cases included 81 in Burleigh County, 36 in Cass County, 30 in Morton County, 21 in Stark County, 14 in Williams County and 12 in McKenzie County. NDDoH’s report indicated new cases in 23 out of 53 counties.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota has had 18,508 total positive COVID-19 cases, 15,220 recoveries (379 new, including 231 on Monday) and 196 deaths, NDDoH confirmed. More than 29 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 2,976 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Monday, while 588,751 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Ninety-two individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of five from Monday.
North Dakota’s 3,092 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included 706 individuals between ages 20-29, 414 between ages 30-39 and 376 between ages 15-19.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Tuesday, 20 of the 50 each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Tuesday, dropped one slot to No. 16 on the list of 30 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Burleigh County, 623 cases; Cass County, 515; Stark County, 303; Morton County, 256; and Grand Forks County, 242.
The top 10 is completed by Williams County, 196 active cases; Ward County, 172; Emmons County, 77; Stutsman County, 66; and Benson County, 59.
Richland County is behind McKenzie County (No. 11, 50 active cases), McLean County (No. 12, 42 active cases), Mercer County (No. 13, 41 active cases), Mountrail County (No. 14, 36 active cases) and Barnes County (No. 15, 34 active cases). Coming in at No. 17 is Dunn County, North Dakota, with 27 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
