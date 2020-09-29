Richland County drops to 31 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 31 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 29. One new case was confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health.
On Monday, Sept. 28, Richland County confirmed 39 active cases. The county has had 243 COVID-19 cases, 211 recoveries (including two Monday) and one death from or related to COVID-19 to date.
NDDoH confirmed that 29 new local COVID-19 tests, with three unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Monday. More than 21 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 31 active COVID-19 cases included eight between ages 15-19, six between 20-29, four between 40-49 and 60-69, three between 30-39 and 70-79, two between 50-59 and one between 0-5.
North Dakota confirmed 3,651 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down from the 3,669 active cases confirmed Monday. The active cases include 419 new cases. Five new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were also confirmed.
The deceased included a man in his 80s from Burleigh County, a man in his 80s from Grant County, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 70s from Morton County and a woman in her 70s from Ward County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 419 new COVID-19 cases included 71 cases in Cass County, 63 in Burleigh County, 32 in Williams County, 28 in McHenry County and 27 in Ward County. NDDoH’s report indicated new cases in 45 out of 53 counties.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota has had 21,401 total positive COVID-19 cases, 17,511 recoveries (431 new, including 255 on Monday) and 239 deaths, NDDoH confirmed. More than 30.50 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 4,756 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Monday, while 631,041 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. One-hundred-five individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, level with the number of hospitalizations confirmed Monday.
North Dakota’s 3,651 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included 788 individuals between ages 20-29, 510 between 30-39 and 444 between 50-59.
While 51 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Tuesday, 13 of the 51 each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Tuesday, dropped from a tie for No. 14 to a tie for No. 23 on the list of North Dakota counties with the most active cases.
The top five North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Burleigh County, 711 cases; Cass County, 523; Stark County, 359; Morton County, 253; and Williams County, 241.
The top 10 is completed by Grand Forks County, 229 active cases; Ward County, 218; McKenzie County, 86; Emmons County, 78; and Mountrail County, 62.
Richland County is tied with Nelson County (No. 23, 31 active cases) and ahead of Logan County (No. 25, 30 active cases). Coming in at No. 22 is McHenry County, with 32 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
