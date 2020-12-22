Richland County drops to 65 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, nine new cases and 65 active cases Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to information from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

With 65 active cases as of Tuesday, Richland County is at No. 10 for active COVID-19 cases among North Dakota’s 53 counties. Richland County is between Stark County (82 active cases) and Ramsey County (45 active cases.), according to NDDoH.

NDDoH confirmed 135 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, down from the 158 individuals hospitalized Monday, Dec. 21.

North Dakota confirmed five new COVID-19 or related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,238 to date. Three-hundred forty-nine new COVID-19 cases, up from Monday’s 78 new, and 2,439 active cases, down from Monday’s 2,655 active, were confirmed Tuesday.

The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 83 cases; Burleigh County, 35 cases; Grand Forks County, 30 cases; Ward County, 27 cases; and Stutsman County, 22 cases.

The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 523 cases; Burleigh County, 326 cases; Grand Forks County, 176 cases; Ward County, 167 cases; and Stutsman County, 121 cases.

Nearly 48.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported.

