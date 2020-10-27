Richland County drops to 87 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Oct. 27, up from the three new cases Monday, Oct. 26. As of Tuesday, the county has 87 active cases, down from the 101 active cases confirmed Monday.
The county dropped Tuesday to a tie for No. 15 from its Monday rank of No. 12 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases statewide, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed. Richland County is currently behind Mercer County, with 88 active cases; tied with Mountrail County, also with 87 active cases; and ahead of Rolette County, with 78 active cases.
North Dakota confirmed 897 new COVID-19 cases and 6,315 active cases Tuesday. The new cases are up from the 527 new cases confirmed Monday. The active cases are down from the 6,446 active cases confirmed Monday.
Fifteen new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 476 to date, were confirmed Tuesday. The number is up from the five deaths confirmed Monday.
The newest COVID-19 or related deaths include nine individuals from Ward County. They are a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, NDDoH reported.
The remaining six individuals include a woman in her 90s from Burleigh County, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County, a woman in her 80s from McHenry County, a man in his 70s from Ransom County and a woman in her 100s from Williams County.
Richland County has had 469 COVID-19 cases, 379 recoveries (including 18 with a recovery date of Monday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The county’s 87 active COVID-19 cases include 17 among the ages 40-49 population, 15 among 20-29, 14 among 50-59, 13 among 30-39, nine among 70-79, six among 15-19, five each (ten total) among 60-69 and 80 or older and one each (three total) among 0-5, 6-11 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,273 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 1,070 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 829,052 processed COVID-19 tests, 39,130 cases, 32,339 recoveries (including 683 with a recovery date of Monday) and 476 deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 293 as of Tuesday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 98 deaths among individuals age 70-79 and 51 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 34 deaths include 19 among ages 50-59, 10 among 40-49, three among 30-39 and one each (two total) among 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, North Dakota has confirmed 205 deaths from or related to COVID-19 in the month of October, compared to 123 dead for the full month of September and 41 for the full month of August. Recent upward trends in the number of deceased individuals indicate the state may end October with at least 246 deaths from or related to COVID-19 (double September’s amount) for the month.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Tuesday. Fifty counties reported new cases Tuesday.
A total of 176 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Tuesday in Burleigh County. The county continues to lead for active cases, with 1,099 as of Tuesday. Cass County reported 1,076 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
More than 36.50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Exactly 25.20 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
