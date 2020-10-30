Richland County drops to 95 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases Friday, Oct. 30, down from the 23 new cases Thursday, Oct. 29. As of Friday, the county has 95 active cases, down from the 98 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The county, as of Friday, is tied for No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, the state health department confirmed. Richland County and Mercer County, which were tied for No. 14 Thursday, remain tied, each with 95 active cases. Ahead of the counties is Mountrail County, with 99 confirmed active cases. Behind Mercer and Richland counties is Traill County, at No. 17 with 91 confirmed active cases.
North Dakota confirmed a new-record 1,357 new COVID-19 cases and 7,275 active cases Friday. The new cases are up from the then-record 1,357 new cases confirmed Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The active cases are up from the then-record 6,771 active cases confirmed Thursday.
As of Friday, North Dakota has had eight record-breaking days for new COVID-19 cases and 20 record-breaking days for active cases.
Thirteen new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota's total to 512 to date, were confirmed Friday. The number is up from the 11 deaths confirmed Thursday.
The newest COVID-19 or related deaths include four individuals from Morton County: a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 90s. There were also two deaths from Traill County, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
The remaining seven individuals include a man in his 30s from Rolette County, a man in his 50s from Bottineau County, a man in his 70s from Grand Forks County, three women total (one woman per county) in their 80s from Logan, Mountrail and Williams counties and a man in his 100s from Grant County.
Richland County has had 506 COVID-19 cases, 408 recoveries (including nine with a recovery date of Thursday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The county's 95 active COVID-19 cases include 19 among the ages 30-39 population, 14 each (28 total) among ages 15-19 and 40-49, 13 among ages 20-29, nine among ages 50-59, eight among ages 60-69, seven among ages 70-79, five among ages 80 or older, three among ages 12-14, two among ages 6-11 and one among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,364 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota's ages 20-29 population. It's followed by the 1,225 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 857,502 processed COVID-19 tests, 42,483 cases, 34,696 recoveries (including 699 with a recovery date of Thursday) and 512 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The majority of North Dakota's COVID-19 or related deaths, 318 as of Friday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It's followed by the 102 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 54 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 38 deaths include 21 among ages 50-59, 10 among ages 40-49, five among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
As of Friday, Oct. 30, North Dakota has confirmed 241 deaths from or related to COVID-19 in the month of October, compared to 123 dead for the full month of September and 41 for the full month of August. Recent upward trends in the number of deceased individuals indicate the state may end October with at least 246 deaths from or related to COVID-19 (double September's amount) for the month.
Fifty-two of North Dakota's 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Friday. Slope County did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-nine counties reported new cases Friday.
A total of 236 new cases, the day's largest, were confirmed Friday in Grand Forks County. The county is at 857 active cases as of Friday, coming in at No. 4 for North Dakota.
Burleigh County, which had 187 new cases confirmed Friday, led the state with 1,213 active cases. Cass County, which had 177 new cases, confirmed 1,149 active cases. Ward County, which had 182 new cases, confirmed 923 active cases.
More than 37.30 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Exactly 25.80 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
