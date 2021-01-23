Richland County, North Dakota, remains in the top 10 for active COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The county dropped to No. 7 from its peak of No. 6 on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The county confirmed one new and 36 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. On Friday, Jan. 22, Richland County confirmed four new and 41 active cases.
Coming in at No. 6 for North Dakota's active COVID-19 cases was Morton County, with 37 on Saturday. Stark and Walsh counties, North Dakota, tied for No. 8 with each confirming 34 active cases.
Richland County has been in North Dakota's top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Saturday's positivity rate for Richland County was 1.52 percent, NDDoH reported. The positivity rate for Cass County, North Dakota, was 3.2 percent. The positivity rate for Burleigh County, North Dakota, was 2.41 percent. The positivity rate for North Dakota itself was 2.94 percent.
North Dakota confirmed 169 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from Friday's 196 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,161 active cases, down from Friday's 1,184 active cases.
Fifty individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, down from Friday's 53 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 162 new recoveries Saturday, down from Friday's 170 new recoveries.
Eight new deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday by NDDoH. The individuals include five men and three women, all between ages 60-99 and from Cass, Mountrail, Pierce, Rolette and Stutsman counties. North Dakota has had 1,411 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
Richland County has had 1,658 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,607 recoveries (including eight new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death was confirmed more than a month ago, in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 96,720 positive COVID-19 cases and 94,148 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. There have been 60 direct or related COVID-19 deaths to date in January 2021. Less than 100 of the 1,411 deceased to date have been among ages 15-59.
There were 219 active COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 165 among ages 30-39.
Logan and Slope counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Saturday. An additional 31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Twenty-eight counties reported new cases Friday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Saturday included Cass County, 38 cases; Burleigh and Williams counties, 21 cases each; and Grand Forks and Ward counties, 17 cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Saturday included Cass County, 203 cases; Burleigh County, 167 cases; Ward County, 120 cases; Grand Forks County, 101 cases; and Williams County, 92 cases.
Nearly 38.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 51.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.