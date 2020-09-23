Richland County goes from low to moderate risk for COVID-19

Richland County, North Dakota, is changing its COVID-19 risk level.
Starting Friday, Sept. 25, the county will be classified as having a moderate risk level, or yellow according to the ND Smart Restart color-coded health guidance. Since by-county color coding began earlier in September, Richland County had maintained a low risk level, or green, coding. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in much of North Dakota.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced changes in risk levels for 15 of North Dakota’s 53 counties. Six counties are also approaching high risk level, or orange, coding, Burgum said Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The eight North Dakota counties going from low risk to moderate risk include Cass, Dunn, Emmons, McKenzie, Richland, Sargent, Stutsman and Ward counties.
Bars and restaurants in moderate risk counties are advised, but not mandated, to reduce their capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent. The recommendation for large gatherings decreases from 75 percent occupancy up to 500 attendees, to 50 percent occupancy up to 250 attendees. Public-facing employees are also advised to wear masks, Burgum said previously.
North Dakota’s six counties which are approaching the high risk level, but did not have their status changed Wednesday, include Barnes, Benson, Burleigh, Morton, Stark and Williams counties. Grand Forks and McLean counties are also staying at moderate risk level, Burgum said.
Beginning Friday, 16 of North Dakota’s 53 counties will be at the moderate risk for COVID-19 status. Twenty-five counties, including Billings, Foster, Mercer and Renville counties, will be at the low risk level. The four counties are moving out of the new normal, or blue, risk level. Twelve counties, including newly-coded Pembina, Pierce and Rolette counties, will remain at or receive new normal status.
Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani has expanded North Dakota’s COVID-19 quarantine order to all close contacts, Burgum said. The amended order follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Prior to the amendment, only household contacts were ordered to quarantine.
“Whenever possible, all close contacts of individuals infected with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days past the last day they were in contact with the person who tested positive,” Mariani said. “Individuals who are named as close contacts and comply with their quarantine are actively protecting older adults in their community. These are our parents and grandparents. Quarantine is not convenient, but it is necessary.”
The order continues to allow essential workforce exemptions for individuals who are close contacts of people testing positive for COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health stated. Exempt individuals include essential critical infrastructure workers as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security.
North Dakota’s changes in risk levels and quarantine guidelines came on a record-breaking new day for active COVID-19 cases. NDDoH confirmed 3,302 active cases Wednesday, including 475 new cases. Forty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported new cases, including Richland County. Richland County had a confirmed seven new cases and 34 active cases Wednesday.
Adjustments in COVID-19 testing and contract tracing strategies are coming, NDDoH announced Wednesday. The department is addressing a recent uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases among residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
“Protecting the most vulnerable is our top priority in North Dakota’s COVID-19 response, and since the beginning the state has taken proactive measures to safeguard residents and staff in long-term care facilities and other congregate settings,” Mariani said. “With these adjustments, we are placing even more emphasis on doing everything we can to protect residents and staff while still allowing for safe, responsible visitation that is so important to residents’ mental health and well-being.”
Testing of long-term care residents and staff has been prioritized over all other testing, NDDoH stated. Every effort will be made to return results from long-term care tests within 24 hours of testing to allow for immediate isolation and grouping together of positive residents and staff, as well as quarantining of close contacts.
The federal government, Burgum said Wednesday, is providing North Dakota with Abbott BinaxNOW point-of-care testing that can be used at long-term care facilities. It will assist facilities when residents and health care workers exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.
“Contract tracing and follow-up with long-term care residents and health care workers also has been prioritized,” NDDoH stated.
