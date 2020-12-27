Richland County has 1 new, 49 active COVID-19 cases Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, one new cases and 49 active cases Sunday, Dec. 27.
As of midday Sunday, the North Dakota Department of Health had not updated information on active cases in all 53 counties. In recent COVID-19 updates, Richland County has been consistently ranking at No. 10 for active cases statewide.
North Dakota confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases statewide, down from the 133 new cases confirmed Saturday, Dec. 26. The number of active cases statewide, 2,023 total, is down from the 2,329 total confirmed Saturday. A total of 106 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down from the 111 hospitalized individuals confirmed Saturday.
Two new or recent COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,266 to date, were confirmed Sunday. The deceased include a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 90s from Ward County.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Sunday include Cass County, 38 cases; Burleigh County, 18 cases; Grand Forks and Ward counties, seven cases each; and Rolette County, five cases.
