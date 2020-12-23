Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 10 new cases and 60 active cases Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The county, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data, remains at No. 10 for active COVID-19 cases among North Dakota’s 53 counties. Richland County is between Stark County (77 active cases) and Benson County (49 active cases), according to NDDoH.
North Dakota confirmed 118 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, down from the 135 individuals hospitalized Tuesday, Dec. 22.
A total of five new COVID-19 or related deaths bringing the state total to 1,243 to date, were confirmed. The state also confirmed 279 new COVID-19 cases, down from Tuesday’s 349 new, and 2,382 active cases, down from Tuesday’s 2,439 active.
NDDoH announced Wednesday that there will not be a daily COVID-19 news release or update to its website Friday, Dec. 25. Updates will resume Saturday, Dec. 26.
The six counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 52 cases; Stutsman County, 31 cases; Burleigh County, 24 cases; Williams County, 22 cases; and Grand Forks and Ward counties, 17 cases each.
The six counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 521 cases; Burleigh County, 311 cases; Grand Forks County, 171 cases; Ward County, 154 cases; Stutsman County, 134 cases; and Williams County, 120 cases.
Nearly 48.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported.
