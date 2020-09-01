Richland County has 11 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has 11 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 1. No new cases were reported Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Richland County reported 134 total COVID-19 cases, 122 recoveries and one death. A total of 2,852 unique individuals, or 17.56 percent of Richland County’s population of 16,239, have been tested as of Tuesday. To date, 5,685 COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Richland County’s 11 active local cases includes five in the 20-29 age group, two in the 40-49 age group and one each in the 12-14, 30-39, 50-59 and 60-69 age group.
On Tuesday, North Dakota reported 2,245 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 191 new cases and two deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday.
The deceased individuals included a man in his 70s from Morton County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 191 new COVID-19 cases statewide included 50 in Stark County, 30 in Burleigh County, 20 in Cass County, 19 in Grand Forks County and 13 each in Ward and Williams counties.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota has had 12,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 9,610 recoveries (171 new) and 145 deaths. To date, 202,418 unique individuals, or 25.74 percent of the state’s population of 760,077, have been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 2,493 COVID-19 tests were completed Monday, Aug. 31, while 473,705 tests have been completed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Sixty-two individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, a decline of eight from Monday.
North Dakota’s 2,245 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday included 793 individuals between ages 20-29, 274 individuals between ages 15-19 and 259 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 47 of the state’s 53 counties had at least one active COVID-19 case as of Tuesday, 24 of the 47 had nine or fewer active cases.
Richland County ranked at No. 21 of the 23 North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Richland tied for the position with Dunn and Kidder counties, all with 11 active cases each.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases included Grand Forks County, 503 active cases; Burleigh County, 397 active cases; Cass County, 250 active cases; Stark County, 218 active cases; and Ward County, 135 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.