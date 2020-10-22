Richland County has 15 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Oct. 22, nearly double the eight confirmed new local cases Wednesday, Oct. 21. As of Thursday, the county has 76 active cases, down from the 78 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
A man in his 70s from Richland County is among the individuals confirmed dead from or related to COVID-19 Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Richland County remains at No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, NDDoH confirmed. Richland County is behind Mercer County, with 79 confirmed cases, and ahead of Bottineau County, with 60 confirmed cases.
North Dakota confirmed a new-record 1,038 new cases and 6,350 active cases Thursday. The new cases are up from the 516 confirmed Wednesday and the record 1,036 new cases confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 20. The active cases are up from the 5,974 confirmed Wednesday and the record 6,032 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
Nine new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, down from the 10 confirmed Wednesday. In addition to the man in his 70s from Richland County, deceased individuals include:
• a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s from LaMoure County
• a man in his 60s from Cass County
• a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s from Grand Forks County
• a woman in her 70s from Grant County
• a man in his 80s from Morton County
• a man in his 90s from Ward County
All of Thursday’s had underlying health conditions, NDDoH confirmed.
Richland County has had 396 COVID-19 cases, 317 recoveries (including 14 confirmed Thursday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The county’s 76 active COVID-19 cases include 17 among the ages 30-39 population, 13 among 20-29, 12 among 50-59, nine each (18 total) among 15-19 and 40-49, eight among 60-69, four among 70-79, two among 80 and older and one each (two total) among 0-5 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,353 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 1,069 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 790,738 processed COVID-19 tests, 35,052 cases, 28271 recoveries and 431 deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 268 as of Thursday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 86 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 44 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 33 deaths include 19 among ages 50-59, 10 among 40-49, two among 30-39 and one each (two total) among 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Forty-eight counties reported new cases Thursday.
A total of 280 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Thursday in Cass County. Cass County continues to lead in terms of active cases, with 1,429 as of Thursday. Burleigh County reported 1,054 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Nearly 35.50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Exactly 24.30 percent of the Richland County population has been tested to date.
