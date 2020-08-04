Richland County has 21 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 21 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed two new local cases Tuesday. Richland County has has 74 recoveries, one new, from COVID-19, 95 total confirmed cases and 2,355 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up eight from Monday, Aug. 3.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,111 total Tuesday, up from the 1,090 total active cases Monday. Tuesday’s number of active cases sets a new record, up from the 1,103 total set on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday. The individuals are a man in his 60s from Griggs County, North Dakota, and a woman in her 70s from Sioux County, North Dakota. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 107 COVID-19 deaths, 5,715 recoveries and 6,933 positive cases to date.
“After investigation, it was found that a case from Burleigh County was form out of state,” NDDoH stated.
One-hundred-forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, up from the 127 new cases confirmed Monday.
Tuesday’s total included 33 new cases in Benson County; 29 new cases in Burleigh County; 13 new cases in Ramsey County; and 11 new cases each in Morton and Williams counties.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases included Cass County, eight; Stark County, seven; Grand Forks and McKenzie counties, five each; Ward County, four; Mountrail and Stutsman counties, three each; Richland, Sargent and Wells counties, two each; and Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, McIntosh, Nelson, Rolette, Sheridan, Steele and Walsh counties, one each.
As of Tuesday, 48 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Twenty-eight of those counties each have less than 10 active cases, according to NDDoH data.
There have been 125 recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota since Monday, NDDoH reported. On Monday, 113 recoveries were confirmed.
As of Tuesday and according to NDDoH data, statewide there are:
• 61 active cases, nine new, among ages 0-9, with 277 recoveries, five new, among 338 cases to date
• 150 active cases, 27 new, among ages 10-19, with 531 recoveries, 13 new, among 681 cases to date
• 251 active cases, 28 new, among ages 20-29, with one death and 1,503 recoveries, 33 new, among 1,755 cases to date
• 164 active cases, 30 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 1,146 recoveries, 28 new, among 1,311 cases to date
• 143 active cases, 15 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 782 recoveries, 15 new, among 929 cases to date
• 142 active cases, 22 new, among ages 50-59, with five deaths and 627 recoveries, 17 new, among 774 cases to date
• 97 active cases, 11 new, among ages 60-69, with 10 deaths, one new, and 428 recoveries, eight new, among 535 cases to date
• 60 active cases, three new, among ages 70-79, with 22 deaths, one new, and 193 recoveries, three new, among 275 cases to date
• 43 active cases, three new, among ages 80 and older, with 64 deaths and 228 recoveries, three new, among 335 cases to date
More than 329,810 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Tuesday, an increase of more than 4,900 from Monday. Exactly 160,470 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,720, NDDoH reported.
Fifty-one individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of five from Monday. To date, 389 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of 10 from Monday.
North Dakota’s 107 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, five each from Burleigh and Grand Forks counties; three each from Morton and Stark counties; two each from Ramsey, Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, Mountrail, Sioux and Ward counties.
The state’s 1,111 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to NDDoH, included 269 active cases in Burleigh County; 98 in Cass County; 78 in Stark County; 75 in Morton County; and 69 in Benson County. The five counties accounted for 589 total of the active cases.
Completing the top 10 are Grand Forks County, 63 active cases; Williams County, 56; Ward County, 52; Ramsey County, 30; and Mountrail County, 29. The 10 North Dakota counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases accounted for 819 total of the active cases.
Richland County, as of Tuesday, was tied with Griggs County, North Dakota, for No. 12 for counties with active COVID-19 cases. Each had 22 active cases on Tuesday. The No. 11 slot was Stutsman County, with 24 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
