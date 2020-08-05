Richland County has 27 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 27 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed five new local cases Wednesday. Richland County, according to NDDoH, has had 74 recoveries, 101 total confirmed cases and 2,379 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 24 from Tuesday, Aug. 4.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,112 Wednesday, up from the 1,111 total active cases Tuesday. Wednesday marks the third record-setting day this month for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday. The individual is a woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 108 COVID-19 deaths, 5,837 recoveries and 7,057 positive cases to date. A total of 1,677 positive cases have been from serial (repeat) testing, NDDoH reported.
One-hundred-twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, down from the 149 new cases confirmed Tuesday. Of the 124, 39 cases were the result of serial testing.
Wednesday’s total included 41 new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County; 18 new cases in Cass County; and eight new cases in Grand Forks County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new cases included Foster, Ramsey and Stark counties, six each; Morton and Richland counties, five each; Benson, McLean, Nelson, Rolette, Walsh and Williams counties, three each; Eddy, Traill and Ward counties, two each; and Barnes, Kidder, Logan, Mercer and Wells counties, one each.
As of Wednesday, 47 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Twenty-six of those counties each have 10 or fewer active cases, according to NDDoH data.
There have been 122 recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota since Tuesday, NDDoH reported. On Tuesday, 125 recoveries were confirmed.
As of Wednesday and according to NDDoH date, statewide there are:
• 59 active cases, six new, among ages 0-9, with 285 recoveries, eight new, among 344 cases to date
• 156 active cases, 18 new, among ages 10-19, with 543 recoveries, 12 new, among 699 cases to date
• 248 active cases, 24 new, among ages 20-29, with one death and 1,530 recoveries, 27 new, among 1,779 cases to date
• 169 active cases, 26 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 1,167 recoveries, 21 new, among 1,337 cases to date
• 134 active cases, 11 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 802 recoveries, 20 new, among 940 cases to date
• 144 active cases, 14 new, among ages 50-59, with five deaths and 639 recoveries, 12 new, among 788 cases to date
• 103 active cases, 11 new, among ages 60-69, with 10 deaths and 433 recoveries, five new, among 546 cases to date
• 52 active cases, five new, among ages 70-79, with 22 deaths and 206 recoveries, 13 new, among 280 cases to date
• 47 active cases, nine new, among ages 80 and older, with 65 deaths, one new, and 232 recoveries, four new, among 344 cases to date
More than 335,540 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Wednesday, an increase of 5,725 from Tuesday. More than 162,010 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 1,540, NDDoH reported.
Forty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decline of nine from Tuesday. To date, 394 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of five from Tuesday.
North Dakota’s 108 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, six from Grand Forks County; five from Burleigh County; three each from Morton and Stark counties; two each from Ramsey, Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, Mountrail, Sioux and Ward counties.
The state’s 1,112 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to NDDoH, included 281 active cases in Burleigh County; 106 in Cass County; 72 in Stark County; 68 in Benson County and 66 in Morton County. The five counties accounted for 593 total of the active cases.
Completing the top 10 are Grand Forks County, 62 active cases; Ward County, 52; Williams County, 48; Ramsey County, 34; and Richland County, 27. The 10 North Dakota counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases accounted for 816 total of the highest cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
