Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, four new cases and 60 active cases Saturday, Dec. 26.
As of Saturday, Richland County remains at No. 10 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. The county is between Rolette County (86 active cases) and Ramsey County (56 active cases), according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
NDDoH had not updated its online dashboards as of midday Saturday.
A total of 133 new COVID-19 cases statewide were confirmed Saturday. The number of active cases statewide, 2,329 total, is down from the 2,321 active cases confirmed Thursday, Dec. 24.
North Dakota confirmed 111 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, down from the 122 individuals hospitalized Thursday.
Four new or recent COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,264 to date, were confirmed Saturday. The deceased include one man each in his 40s from Grand Forks and Williams counties, as well as a woman in her 80s from Williams County and a woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 27 cases; Burleigh County, 13 cases; Rolette and Williams counties, 11 cases each; and Grand Forks County, 8 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 530 cases; Burleigh County, 283 cases; Ward County, 153 cases; Stutsman County, 138 cases; and Grand Forks County, 132 cases.
