Richland County has 5 new, 59 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, five new cases and 59 active cases Thursday, Dec. 24.
As of Thursday, Richland County remains at No. 10 among 53 North Dakota counties for active COVID-19 cases. Richland County is between Stark County (73 active cases) and Ramsey County (53 active cases), according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
A total of 226 new COVID-19 cases statewide were confirmed Thursday, down from the 279 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 23. Thursday’s number of active cases statewide, 2,321 total, is down from the 2,382 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
NDDoH reminds the public that there will be no daily news release issued or website updates made Friday, Dec. 25. The next COVID-19 update will be issued Saturday, Dec. 26.
The state confirmed 122 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, up from the 118 individuals hospitalized Wednesday.
Seventeen new COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,260 to date, were confirmed Thursday. The deceased, all ages 60 or older, include six individuals from Burleigh County, North Dakota.
Richland County, as of Thursday, has had 1,504 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,430 recoveries (including seven new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 37 cases; Burleigh County, 31 cases; Rolette and Stutsman counties, 20 cases each; and Ramsey County, 12 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 478 cases; Burleigh County, 289 cases; Grand Forks County, 166 cases; Ward County, 145 cases; and Stutsman County, 142 cases.
Exactly 48.9 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. More than 36.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
