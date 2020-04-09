Richland County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

The first confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported in Richland County. The patient is a woman in her 60s who contracted it via close contact, the state's health department said. Also, the state added one more death related to the coronavirus, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions from Stark County.
The following are Thursday's positive COVID-19 results. Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, possible travel
Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 50s from McKenzie County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Morton County, under investigation
Woman in her 60s from Richland County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Stark County, travel
Man in his 30s from Ward County, close contact
Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation
Male age 0-9 from Ward County, community spread
Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
8990 – Total Tested (+438 individuals from yesterday)
8721 – Negative (+420 individuals from yesterday)
269 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
14 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
101 - Recovered (+3 individual from yesterday)
5 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
