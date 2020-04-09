Richland County has first confirmed COVID-19 case
Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

The first confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported in Richland County. The patient is a woman in her 60s who contracted it via close contact, the state's health department said. Also, the state added one more death related to the coronavirus, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions from Stark County.

The following are Thursday's positive COVID-19 results. Results listed are from the previous day.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, possible travel

Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

Man in his 50s from McKenzie County, community spread

Woman in her 30s from Morton County, under investigation

Woman in her 60s from Richland County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Stark County, travel

Man in his 30s from Ward County, close contact

Woman in her 30s from Ward County, under investigation

Male age 0-9 from Ward County, community spread

Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

8990 – Total Tested (+438 individuals from yesterday)

8721 – Negative (+420 individuals from yesterday)

269 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)

34 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

14 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

101 - Recovered (+3 individual from yesterday)

5 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments