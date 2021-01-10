Richland County has no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, is once again out of the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, Jan. 10. That’s according to information form the latest North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) report.
The county dropped to No. 12 from No. 10, where it ranked Saturday, Jan. 9. Richland County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases and 35 active cases Sunday.
Sunday’s no new cases were down from the four confirmed Saturday. The active cases were down from the 45 active on Saturday.
Richland County, which peaked at No. 9 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota, has seen its activity fluctuate in recent weeks. It’s common for the county to rank between No. 10-12, with periods outside the top 10 lasting for a half-week or less, according to NDDoH data.
Richland County also confirmed eight new COVID-19 recoveries Sunday, up from Saturday’s three. It has been nearly a month since the last confirmed local COVID-19 or related death, of which there have been 15 to date.
No new COVID-19 or related deaths statewide were confirmed Saturday, keeping North Dakota’s cumulative total at 1,352 to date.
The state confirmed 93 new cases, down from Saturday’s 125 new. North Dakota also confirmed 1,899 active COVID-19 cases Sunday, down from Saturday’s 1,984 active cases. Seventy-two individuals were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19, down from Saturday’s 76 hospitalized. North Dakota confirmed 214 new recoveries Sunday, down from Saturday’s 231 recoveries.
Cass County, North Dakota, confirmed both the highest number of new COVID-19 cases Sunday (21 total) and the highest number of active cases (401 total).
