Richland County has second confirmed COVID-19 case

Richland County, North Dakota, has its second confirmed COVID-19 case, the North Dakota Health Department reported Saturday. The case is a man in his 40s who acquired it through community spread. The state also has another death, a woman from Cass County in her 70s with underlying health conditions who contracted it from community spread. There are now 7 deaths in North Dakota related to COVID-19.

Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

· Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County, community spread

· Man in his 40s from Richland County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Rolette County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Ward County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Williams County, community spread

· Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

10,080 – Total Tested (+472 individuals from yesterday)

9,787 – Negative (+457 individuals from yesterday)

293 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

10 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

119 - Recovered (+14 individual from yesterday)

7 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, and more information, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

