Richland County has second confirmed COVID-19 case

Richland County, North Dakota, has its second confirmed COVID-19 case, the North Dakota Health Department reported Saturday. The case is a man in his 40s who acquired it through community spread. The state also has another death, a woman from Cass County in her 70s with underlying health conditions who contracted it from community spread. There are now 7 deaths in North Dakota related to COVID-19.
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
· Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County, community spread
· Man in his 40s from Richland County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Rolette County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Ward County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Williams County, community spread
· Man in his 20s from Williams County, under investigation
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
10,080 – Total Tested (+472 individuals from yesterday)
9,787 – Negative (+457 individuals from yesterday)
293 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
10 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
119 - Recovered (+14 individual from yesterday)
7 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, and more information, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
