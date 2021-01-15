THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
WHO: The ND Department of Health has set phases that direct who Richland County Health Department can give the vaccine to. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Health Department started vaccinating individuals 75 and older.
WHAT: You will be given either the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine. When you receive the vaccine, you will be given a card that will tell you which vaccine you received and the date you received it.
WHEN: Each week Richland County Health Department is notified of how much vaccine they will be given by the state and approximately what date it will be received. (Some weeks the health department may not receive any vaccine from the state.)
WHERE: A clinic location and date will be determined by Richland County Health Department when the department is made aware of the number of doses of the vaccine they will get for a particular week.
HOW: As vaccine is available, Richland County residents will be able to register and schedule a time to receive their COVID-19 vaccine by going to the following website: https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/.
The website will indicate which age groups/phases of Richland County residents are eligible to receive the vaccine at a scheduled location. If individuals are unable to physically leave their home to receive the vaccine, they can call Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735.
THINGS YOU CAN DO NOW:
Talk to your friends or family and identify someone who will help you sign up on the website if you need assistance.
If you need transportation, talk to your friends or family about who will take you to receive your vaccine.
Visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) at https://www.health.nd.gov/immunization-guidance-public.
