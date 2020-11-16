Richland County holds at 150 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases and 150 active cases Monday, Nov. 16. The new cases are down from the 29 active cases confirmed Sunday, Nov. 15. The active cases are level with the 150 active cases confirmed Sunday.
The county, which confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, remains at No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. Richland County is behind Pembina County, which confirmed 151 active cases Monday, and ahead of McKenzie County, which confirmed 132 active cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
North Dakota confirmed 1,089 new COVID-19 cases and 10,900 active cases Monday. The new cases are up from the 935 cases confirmed Sunday. The active cases are down from the 11,124 active cases confirmed Sunday.
As of Monday, there are 332 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19, up from Sunday’s 322 individuals. North Dakota confirmed seven new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 743. The new deaths are down from the 10 deaths confirmed Sunday.
The newly deceased include one man each in his 70s from Dickey, Grand Forks and Stark counties, one man each in his 80s from Eddy and Stutsman counties, one woman in her 80s from Walsh County and one man in his 90s from Barnes County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Monday.
Richland County has had 878 COVID-19 cases, 723 recoveries (including eight with a recovery date of Sunday) and five deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The county’s 150 active cases include 28 among the ages 50-59 population, 26 among ages 20-29, 22 among ages 60-69, 20 among ages 30-39, 13 among ages 40-49, 11 each (22 total) among ages 15-19 and 80 or older, eight each (16 total) among ages 12-14 and 70-79, two among ages 6-11 and one among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 2,140 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,644 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,016,356 processed COVID-19 tests, 64,885 confirmed cases, 53,242 recoveries (including 933 with a recovery date of Sunday) and 743 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 743 COVID-19 or related deaths, 481 as of Sunday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 139 deaths among ages 70-79 and 69 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 54 deaths include 33 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 179 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 293 deaths were confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Sunday. Forty-two counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 225 cases; Grand Forks County, 174 cases; Burleigh County, 117 cases; Stutsman County, 63 cases; and Stark County, 53 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Monday include Burleigh County, 1,645 cases; Cass County, 1,562 cases; Ward County, 1,370 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,219 cases; and Morton County, 505 cases.
Nearly 41.70 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 29.35 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
