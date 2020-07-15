Richland County holds at five active COVID-19 cases

After three consecutive days of record-breaking active COVID-19 cases, North Dakota halted the trend Wednesday, July 15.
The state is at 717 active cases (including five in Richland County, North Dakota) as of Wednesday. The North Dakota Department of Health has reported 88 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 3,760 recoveries and 4,565 positive cases to date.
Seventy-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, compared to the 55 new cases confirmed Tuesday, July 14. No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. The county has had 47 COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and 2,019 individuals tested. The number of tested individuals is up 24 from Tuesday.
Wednesday’s total from NDDoH included 19 new cases in Cass County; 15 new cases in Mountrail County; nine new cases in Burleigh County; seven new cases in Williams County; five new cases in Walsh County; four new cases each in McKenzie and Stark counties; two new cases in Ward County; and one new case each in Grand Forks, Hettinger, Kidder, Morton, Ramsey, Sioux and Wells counties.
There have been 75 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Tuesday. On Tuesday, 32 recoveries were reported.
As of Wednesday, according to NDDoH date, there are:
• 31 active cases, five new, among ages 0-9, with 203 recoveries (five new) out of 234 cases
• 81 active cases, 10 new, among ages 10-19, with 305 recoveries (10 new) out of 386 cases
• 210 active cases, 23 new, among ages 20-29, with 928 recoveries (22 new) out of 1,138 cases
• 124 active cases, 10 new, among ages 30-39, with 787 recoveries (nine new) out of 911 cases
• 88 active cases, seven new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 537 recoveries (four new) out of 629 cases
• 90 active cases, nine new, among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 403 recoveries (10 new) out of 496 cases
• 53 active cases, five new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 287 recoveries (six new) out of 348 cases
• 28 active cases, two new, among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 125 recoveries (five new) out of 170 cases
• 12 active cases, one new, among ages 90 and older, with 56 deaths and 185 recoveries (four new) out of 253 cases
In addition to the 88 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Nearly 238,590 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Wednesday, an increase of nearly 3,100 from Tuesday. More than 126,560 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 1,530, NDDoH reported.
Forty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, showing no change from Tuesday’s total. To date, 284 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of four from Tuesday.
North Dakota’s previous record, 720 active COVID-19 cases, was confirmed Tuesday. On Monday, July 13, there were 702 active cases, up from the 677 active cases on Sunday, July 12.
The state’s 88 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 73 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
North Dakota’s 717 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to NDDoH, include:
• 168 in Burleigh County
• 145 in Cass County
• 59 in Williams County
• 56 in Grand Forks County
• 39 in Morton County
• 35 in Walsh County
• 34 in Mountrail County
• 21 in Stark County
• 16 each in McKenzie and Sioux counties
• 14 each in Cavalier and Ward counties
• 12 in Benson County
• 11 in Dunn County
• 10 in Ramsey County
• seven in Traill County
• six in McIntosh County
• five each in Richland and Stutsman counties
• four each in Barnes, McHenry and Pembina counties
• three in Towner County
• two each in Bottineau, Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Pierce, Ransom, Renville and Wells counties
• one each in Burke, Emmons, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, LaMoure, Logan, McLean, Nelson, Rolette, Sargent, Sheridan and Steele counties
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
