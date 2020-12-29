Richland County holds at No. 11 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, had its second consecutive day out of the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The county confirmed 39 active cases Tuesday, coming in at No. 11 statewide. Richland County peaked earlier in December at No. 9 for active cases.
Four new COVID-19 cases, seven recoveries and no new deaths were confirmed Tuesday in Richland County. The number of new cases is up from the new new cases confirmed Monday, Dec. 28. The number of active cases is down from the 43 active cases confirmed Monday.
Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. The county ranked between Ramsey County (43 active cases) and Walsh County (32 active cases) Tuesday, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data.
Six new COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,276 to date, were confirmed Tuesday. The six included a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from Ward County, a man in his 60s from Rolette County, a woman in her 60s from Williams County, a woman in her 70s from Cass County and a woman in her 80s from Bottineau County.
North Dakota confirmed 294 new COVID-19 cases statewide, up from the 94 new cases confirmed Monday. The number of active cases statewide, 1,701 total, is down from the 1,878 total confirmed Monday. A total of 115 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from the 115 individuals confirmed Monday.
Richland County has had 1,521 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,467 recoveries to date. North Dakota has had 91,831 positive COVID-19 cases and 88,854 recoveries.
While local numbers for cases by age groups were not available, current data has most active cases between ages 20-59. NDDoH reported 307 active cases among ages 20-29, 275 active cases among ages 30-39, 244 active cases among ages 40-49 and 234 active cases among ages 50-59.
Two counties, Billings and Sheridan, are once again reporting no active COVID-19 cases. Twenty-six of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported 10 or fewer active COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The five counties reporting the largest new COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 71 cases; Ward County, 35 cases; Stutsman County, 29 cases; Burleigh County, 21 cases and Grand Forks County, 20 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest active COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 363 cases; Burleigh County, 225 cases; Ward County, 134 cases; Grand Forks County, 116 cases; and Stutsman County, 114 cases.
More than 36.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. More than 49.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
