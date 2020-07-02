Richland County holds at one local COVID-19 case Thursday

Forty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, July 2. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 80 deaths, 342 active cases (including one in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,235 recoveries and 3,615 positive cases to date.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Thursday. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 40 recoveries and records from 1,820 completed tests.
Thursday’s total included 17 new cases in Cass County; 14 new cases in Burleigh County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; two new cases each in Morton and Stark counties; and one new case each in Cavalier, McHenry, Traill, Walsh and Wells counties. There have been 25 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Wednesday, July 1.
More than 188,410 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Thursday. Nearly 108,200 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Nineteen individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 234 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Thursday’s report indicated that once again, exactly half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 171 total, are individuals age 20-39.
As of Thursday, there are:
• 10 active cases, none new, among ages 0-9, with 175 recoveries out of 185 cases
• 24 active cases, two new, among ages 10-19, with 265 recoveries out of 289 cases
• 107 active cases, 12 new, among ages 20-29, with 750 recoveries out of 857 cases
• 68 active cases, eight new, among ages 30-39, with 694 recoveries out of 762 cases
• 42 active cases, four new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 480 recoveries out of 526 cases
• 44 active cases, six new, among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 346 recoveries out of 392 cases
• 28 active cases, five new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 248 recoveries out of 284 cases
• 12 active cases, one new, among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 107 recoveries out of 135 cases
• seven active cases, four new, among ages 80 and older, with 50 deaths and 170 recoveries out of 227 cases
Thursday’s report indicated the age groups for 42 out of the 43 new North Dakota COVID-19 cases.
North Dakota’s 80 COVID-19 deaths to date include 66 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two from Morton County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties.
The 342 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday include:
• 123 in Cass County
• 87 in Burleigh County
• 26 in Grand Forks County
• 22 in Morton County
• 14 in Sioux County
• 11 in Williams County
• seven in Mountrail and Stark counties
• six each in Walsh and Ward counties
• five in Traill County
• three in McKenzie County
• two in Dunn, LaMoure, Rolette, Sargent and Wells counties
• one each in Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, Foster, Hettinger, McHenry, McIntosh, Mercer, Oliver, Pierce, Ramsey, Renville, Richland, Steele and Stutsman counties
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
