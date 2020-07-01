Richland County holds at one local COVID-19 case Wednesday

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, July 1. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 80 deaths, 325 active cases (including one in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,210 recoveries and 3,615 positive cases to date.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday. The individual was a man in his 90s from Stark County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Wednesday. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 40 recoveries and records from 1,809 completed tests.
Wednesday’s total included 15 new cases in Cass County; nine cases in Burleigh County; five cases in Williams County; two cases each in Grand Forks, Stark and Traill counties; and one case each in Dunn, Mercer, Steele and Walsh counties. There have been 15 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Tuesday, June 30.
More than 184,790 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Wednesday. Nearly 107,230 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 234 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Wednesday’s report indicated that more than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 170 total, are individuals age 20-39.
As of Wednesday, there are:
• 10 active cases, one new, among ages 0-9, with 175 recoveries out of 185 cases
• 24 active cases, four new, among ages 10-19, with 263 recoveries out of 287 cases
• 105 active cases, 15 new, among ages 20-29, with 740 recoveries out of 845 cases
• 65 active cases, eight new, among ages 30-39, with 689 recoveries out of 754 cases
• 42 active cases, three new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 476 recoveries out of 522 cases
• 38 active cases, four new, among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 346 recoveries out of 386 cases
• 25 active cases, three new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 246 recoveries out of 279 cases
• 13 active cases, one new, among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 105 recoveries out of 134 cases
• three active cases, no new, among ages 80 and older, with 50 deaths and 170 recoveries out of 223 cases
North Dakota’s 80 deaths to date include 66 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two from Morton County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties.
The 325 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday include:
• 122 in Cass County
• 76 in Burleigh County
• 23 in Grand Forks County
• 21 in Morton County
• 17 in Sioux County
• 11 in Williams County
• seven in Mountrail County
• six each in Walsh and Ward counties
• four each in McKenzie, Stark and Traill counties
• three in LaMoure County
• two each in Dunn, Rolette and Sargent counties
• one each in Barnes, Cavalier, Foster, Hettinger, McIntosh, Oliver, Pierce, Ramsey, Renville, Richland and Wells counties
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
