Richland County holds at two active COVID-19 cases

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, July 6. As of Monday morning, the state is at 419 active cases (including two in Richland County, North Dakota), 80 deaths, 3,350 recoveries and 3,849 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 43 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,869 completed tests, an increase of 13 tests from Sunday, July 5.
Monday’s total included 17 new cases in Cass County; six new cases in Burleigh County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; and one new case each in Barnes, Cavalier, Ransom, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties. There have been 26 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Sunday.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Monday by NDDoH. In addition to the 80 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are nine individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of these individuals were from Richland County.
More than 202,530 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Monday. More than 113,580 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 245 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For the second consecutive day, less than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 201 total, were individuals between ages 20-39. The majority of the 201 individuals, 127 total, are between ages 20-29.
As of Monday, there are:
• 25 active cases, one new, among ages 0-9, with 176 recoveries (none new) out of 201 cases
• 31 active cases, four new, among ages 10-19, with 272 recoveries (one new) out of 303 cases
• 127 active cases, 11 new, among ages 20-29, with 800 recoveries (13 new) out of 927 cases
• 74 active cases, six new, among ages 30-39, with 717 recoveries (four new) out of 791 cases
• 45 active cases, five new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 493 recoveries (three new) out of 542 cases
• 56 active cases, one new, among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 351 recoveries (one new) out of 409 cases
• 31 active cases, three new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 260 recoveries (three new) out of 299 cases
• 16 active cases, one new, among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 110 recoveries (one new) out of 142 cases
• 14 active cases, one new, among ages 80 and order, with 50 deaths and 171 recoveries (none new) out of 235 cases
North Dakota’s 80 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 66 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two from Morton County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties.
The nine additional individuals presumed to have died from or related to COVID-19 include seven from Cass County, one from Walsh County and one from Stutsman County. Three were between ages 50-59, while the other six were ages 70 and older.
The 419 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday include:
• 123 in Cass County
• 120 in Burleigh County
• 38 in Grand Forks County
• 28 in Morton County
• 16 in Williams County
• 14 in Sioux County
• 11 in Mountrail County
• nine each in Stark and Ward counties
• six each in Traill and Walsh counties
• four in Barnes County
• three each in Cavalier, McKenzie, Ramsey and Rolette counties
• two each in Dunn, LaMoure, McHenry, Ransom, Richland, Steele, and Stutsman counties
• one each in Burke, Hettinger, McIntosh, Oliver, Pembina, Pierce, Sargent and Wells counties
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
