Richland County holds at two COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, July 7. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 401 active cases (including two in Richland County, North Dakota), 84 deaths, 3,413 recoveries and 3,898 positive cases to date.
Four new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The individuals include a woman in her 90s from Cass County, North Dakota with underlying health conditions; a woman in her 80s from Stutsman County, North Dakota; a woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions; and a man in his 50s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
“Upon (review of death records) where COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death, it was determined that these deaths were not previously reported to the state,” NDDoH stated.
Tuesday’s total included 16 news cases in Burleigh County; eight new cases in Cass County; seven new cases in Williams County; six new cases in Morton County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; two new cases each in Stark and Walsh counties; and one new case each in Barnes, Benson, Cavalier, McKenzie, Sargent, Sioux, Towner and Ward counties.
“After investigation, it was determined that a previous case from Grand Forks County and Cass County were mis-marked in the system,” NDDoH stated. “A case from Burleigh County was from out of state.”
There have been 63 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Monday, July 6.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Tuesday by NDDoH. The county has had 43 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,869 completed tests, an increase of zero tests from Monday.
In addition to the 84 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are nine individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of these individuals were from Richland County.
Nearly 204,530 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Tuesday. Nearly 114,360 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-four individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two from Monday. To date, 248 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
For the third consecutive day, less than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 193 total, are individuals between ages 20-39. The majority of the 193 individuals, 119 total, are between ages 20-29.
Information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, is available at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
