Richland County level at 110 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases and 110 active cases Thursday, Nov. 5. The new cases are down from the 31 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 4. The active cases are level with the 110 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
The county, which confirmed new new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Thursday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Thursday, it dropped to No. 15 from No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind Mountrail County, which confirmed 119 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Richland County is ahead of Cavalier and Pembina counties, which each confirmed 108 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, tying for No. 16 statewide.
North Dakota confirmed a new record 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and a new record 9,224 active cases Thursday. The new cases are up from the 1,116 new cases confirmed Wednesday. The previous record for new cases, 1,433 total, was confirmed Saturday, Oct. 31. The active cases are up from the then record of 8,571 confirmed Wednesday.
Twenty-nine new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 596 to date, were confirmed Thursday. The number is up from the 12 deaths confirmed Wednesday.
The deceased include eight from Ward County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported. Four were women, including one in her 30s, one in her 60s, one in her 90s and one in her 100s. Four were men, including one in his 60s, two in their 80s and one in his 90s.
Burleigh, Grand Forks and Traill counties each confirmed three deaths each, NDDoH reported. In Burleigh, the deceased were three women, one in her 60s, one in her 70s and one in her 90s. In Grand Forks, the deceased were three men, one in his 50s, one in his 80s and one in his 70s. In Traill, the deceased including a woman in her 50s and two men in their 80s.
The remaining 12 deceased, whose ages range from 40-49 to 90-90, include a man from Benson County; a woman from Cass County, two men from Dickey County; a woman from Hettinger County, a man from Kidder County; two men from Morton County, a woman from Nelson County, a man from Pierce County, a woman from Towner County and a man from Williams County.
To date, there have been COVID-19 or related deaths in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
Richland County has had 630 COVID-19 cases, 516 recoveries (including 17 with a recovery date of Wednesday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The county’s 110 active cases include 20 among the ages 20-29 population, 17 each (34 total) among ages 30-39 and 50-59, 14 among ages 60-69, 12 among ages 40-49, nine among ages 15-19, eight among ages 80 or older, seven among ages 70-79 and three each (six total) among ages 6-11 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,732 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,355 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 910,816 processed COVID-19 tests, 49,837 confirmed cases, 40,018 recoveries (including 680 with a recovery date of Wednesday) and 596 deaths from or related to the disease of Thursday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 596 COVID-19 or related deaths, 374 as of Thursday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 118 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 59 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 45 deaths include 26 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, six among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 40 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. The amount compares to the 285 confirmed to date for the month of October and the 123 confirmed for the month of September.
Fifty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday. Billings and Slope counties did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-seven counties reported new cases Wednesday.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 266 cases; Ward County, 221 cases; Burleigh County, 214 cases; Grand Forks County, 101 cases; and Morton County, 84 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 1,430 cases; Burleigh County, 1,345 cases; Ward County, 1,246 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,048 cases; and Morton County, 476 cases.
Exactly 38.50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 27.10 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
