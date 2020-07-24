Richland County nearly doubles active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, reported eight new COVID-19 cases Friday, July 24. The county, which has 15 active cases, has had 66 COVID-19 cases to date, 51 recoveries and 2,179 tested individuals, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Friday.
Friday’s total nearly doubles the amount of active cases in Richland County, which was at eight active cases on Thursday, July 23. Friday was the second time this week Richland County saw more than more than its usual 0-1 new cases per day. On Wednesday, July 22, the county reported four new cases. Richland County’s number of tested individuals is up 22 from Thursday.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases reached nearly 1,000 total Friday, July 24. The 970 active cases confirmed by NDDoH comes on the third consecutive record-breaking day for active cases, the ninth such day in a 13-day span.
One-hundred-twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, down from the 128 new cases confirmed Thursday. NDDoH has reported 99 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,545 recoveries and 5,614 positive cases to date.
“After investigation, it was discovered that (individuals recorded as) from Traill County and Williams County were from out of state,” NDDoH stated. “An individual from Walsh County ended up being a duplicate.”
Friday’s total included 29 new cases in Cass County; 15 new cases in Burleigh County; nine new cases in Grand Forks County; eight new cases in Richland County; seven new cases each in Morton and Williams counties; five new cases each in Stark and Stutsman counties; four new cases each in Foster and Mercer counties; three new cases in McLean County; two new cases each in Benson, Cavalier, Mountrail, Rolette, Traill, Walsh and Ward counties; and one new case each in Barnes, Bottineau, Emmons, Kidder, Nelson, Pembina, Renville, Sargent, Sioux and Steele counties.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Friday. The individuals are a man in his 80s from Williams County, North Dakota, and a man in his 50s from McIntosh County, North Dakota. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported. The McIntosh County man is the first confirmed COVID-19 death in his county.
There have been 70 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Thursday, up from the 68 recorded Thursday.
As of Friday, according to NDDoH, there are:
• 37 active cases, one new, among ages 0-9, with 232 recoveries, one new, among 269 cases to date
• 110 active cases, 21 new, among ages 10-19, with 396 recoveries, 10 new, among 506 cases to date
• 282 active cases, 38 new, among ages 20-29, with 1,166 recoveries, 25 new, among 1,448 cases to date
• 154 active cases, 14 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 929 recoveries, 13 new, among 1,084 cases to date
• 123 active cases, 14 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 636 recoveries, eight new, out of 763 cases to date
• 114 active cases, 13 new, among ages 50-59, with four deaths, one new, and 496 recoveries, five new, among 614 cases to date
• 83 active cases, 11 new, among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 342 recoveries, six new, among 434 cases to date
• 39 active cases, five new, among ages 70-79, with 20 deaths and 153 recoveries, two new, among 212 cases to date
• 28 active cases, four new, among ages 80 and older, with 61 deaths, one new, and 195 recoveries, none new, among 284 cases to date
In addition to the 99 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 279,900 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Friday, an increase of more than 4,660 from Thursday. More than 142,700 individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,900, NDDoH reported.
Thirty-seven individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of 20 from Thursday. To date, 325 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of three from Thursday.
North Dakota’s 99 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 75 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties; two each from Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, McHenry, McIntosh, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 970 active cases on Friday included 211 in Burleigh County, 163 in Cass County, 104 in Grand Forks County, 87 in Williams County and 67 in Morton County. The five counties accounted for 632 of the active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
