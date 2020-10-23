Richland County nears 100 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed a new-record 21 new COVID-19 cases Friday, Oct. 23, up from the 15 confirmed new local cases Thursday, Oct. 22. As of Friday, the county has a new-record 95 active cases, up from the 76 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The county rose to No. 13 from No. 15 out of 53 counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases statewide, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed. Richland County is behind Walsh County, with 100 confirmed cases, and ahead of Ramsey County, with 88 confirmed cases. Richland County previously peaked at No. 11 for activity in late September.
North Dakota confirmed 886 new COVID-19 cases and a new-record 6,363 active cases Friday. The new cases are down from the record 1,038 cases confirmed Thursday. The active cases are up from the then-record 6,350 cases confirmed Thursday.
Nine new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, level with the number of deaths confirmed Thursday. The newest individuals include:
• a man in his 60s from Burleigh County
• one woman in her 70s each from Cass, Morton, Stark and Ward counties
• a man in his 80s from Stark County
• one woman in her 90s each from Rolette and Stark counties
• a man in his 90s from Stark County
All of Friday's deceased individuals had underlying health conditions, NDDoH confirmed.
Richland County has had 417 COVID-19 cases, 319 recoveries (including three confirmed Friday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The county's 95 active COVID-19 cases include 21 among the ages 30-39 population, 15 each (30 total) among 20-29 and 40-49, 14 among 50-59, 10 among 60-69, nine among 15-19, six among 70-79, three among 80 and older and one each (two total) among 0-5 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,355 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 1,072 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 799,305 processed COVID-19 tests, 39,939 cases, 29,136 recoveries and 440 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 273 as of Friday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 90 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 44 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 33 deaths include 19 among ages 50-59, 10 among 40-49, two among 30-39 and one each (two total) among 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Forty-nine counties reported new cases Friday.
A total of 156 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Friday in Cass County. Cass County continues to lead for active cases, with 1,347 as of Friday. Burleigh County reported 1,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.
Nearly 35.75 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. More than 24.50 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
