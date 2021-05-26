Richland County nears no active COVID-19 cases

Information on COVID-19 in Richland County, North Dakota, and the state is courtesy of the North Dakota Department of Health and Richland County Health Department.

Keeping track of COVID-19 vaccination, prevention and response in Richland County, North Dakota, doesn’t have to be complicated.

Here’s some numbers you should know. Information is courtesy of the North Dakota Department of Health and Richland County Health Department.

3 — number of active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, May 26 in Richland County

0 — number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

11 — number of consecutive days as of Wednesday that Richland County had with confirmed single digit COVID-19 activity; the county has had 12 such days in May

0 — number of new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to the North Dakota Department of Health

nearly 56 — percentage of Richland County residents (6,782 total) who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, May 25

52.5 — percentage of Richland County residents (6,375 total) who were up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Tuesday

407 — number of Richland County residents, as of Tuesday, who would need a second dose of vaccine for local coverage rates to be level; on Thursday, May 20, 414 residents were needed

84 — number of Richland County residents ages 12-17 who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday, May 24 (or just over 7 percent of the estimated population for that age group)

4,238 — number of Richland County residents ages 18-64 who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday (approximately 44-47 percent of that group’s population)

1,460 — number of Richland County residents ages 65-74 who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday (estimates range from 75-91 percent of that group’s population)

1,070 — number of Richland County residents ages 75 and older who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday (approximately 75-78 percent of that group’s population)

9,395 — approximate number of Richland County residents who have not received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday

2,022 — number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in Richland County as of Tuesday

2,002 — number of confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 to date in Richland County (there have been 17 confirmed local deaths from or related to COVID-19)

tied for 19th — where Richland County ranked Wednesday for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota counties; Richland tied with seven other counties reporting three confirmed active COVID-19 cases; Burleigh County, North Dakota, ranked first with 89 active cases

533 — number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases throughout North Dakota on Wednesday

Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow local COVID-19 vaccination, response and prevention efforts.

