Richland County not yet ready for mass COVID-19 testing

Mass testing for COVID-19 isn’t yet scheduled for Richland County, North Dakota, but it could possibly happen.
Local officials have been asking for mass testing, Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said Wednesday, May 6.
“We want to get mass testing in the area, but we just aren’t there yet,” she said.
Factors including potentially at risk residents and locations are affecting testing throughout North Dakota.
“We want to make sure the long-term care facilities are getting their tests first,” Eberhardt said. “There is no hot spot in Richland County.”
North Dakota reported 1,323 cases of COVID-19 to date as of Wednesday. The number includes 710 active cases, 582 recoveries and 31 deaths total. Fifty-seven new positive cases, including 43 in Cass County, North Dakota, were announced.
“Eighty one percent of the active cases are in Grand Forks and Cass counties,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said. “North Dakota has 9.3 active cases per 10,000 individuals.”
Richland County has had seven cases of COVID-19 to date, with all individuals having recovered. There have been 311 COVID-19 tests completed as of Wednesday.
A mass testing event can be announced in as little as 24-36 hours before it’s held. They can also be cancelled just before they start, due to a lack of COVID-19 tests.
That was the case Monday, May 4, when mass testing events in Fargo and Williston, North Dakota was cancelled. There was not enough material to run novel coronavirus samples through test machinery, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
“The Fargo event was put on hold when they had people dressed and ready to start,” Eberhardt said. “In Williston, they did continue with what they had already started.”
Eberhardt updated the Richland County Board of Commissioners when they met Tuesday, May 5. The commissioners shared satisfaction from themselves and residents over how Richland County Public Health has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, we’re doing the testing we can handle. We don’t have the staff to handle 500 people. If we had to do testing on our own, without state help, we couldn’t handle that many people,” Eberhardt said.
Health officials continue to recommend social distancing and other protective measures.
“People need to understand, that face mask isn’t so much to protect you, it’s to protect the people by you,” Eberhardt said. “You might be wearing it for yourself, but you’re also doing it for others.”
While the number of COVID-19 cases has leveled off in Richland County, total and active cases continue to be high in Fargo and St. Cloud, Minnesota.
“We have to think about this when we’re going out or going to the lake. Your number of contacts might have increased from three people to 16 people,” Eberhardt said.
Common sense continues to be advised.
“Be aware of who you’re around,” Eberhardt said. “If you don’t feel good, stay home. Businesses have received directives issued from the state. As a consumer, be aware, be cognizant and be mindful.”
Additionally, officials are asking residents to be respectful.
“If somebody goes get sick from COVID-19, don’t give them a hard time. Don’t get mad if someone asks you to wear your mask or asks to move away from them. It is our responsibility to stay away from people,” Eberhardt said.
For information on current COVID-19 cases, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
