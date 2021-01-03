Richland County out of ND’s COVID-19 top 10 Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, is once again out of the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases.
The county confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and 48 active cases Sunday, Jan. 3, according to an update from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Eight new recoveries and no new deaths were also confirmed Sunday.
Richland County, as of Sunday, ranked below Ramsey County, which NDDoH reported had 49 active COVID-19 cases. Coming in at No. 13 was Dickey County, with 32 active cases.
Sunday’s four new local cases are up from the one new case confirmed Saturday, Jan. 2. The 48 active cases are down from the 58 active cases confirmed Saturday. The eight recoveries are up from the no recoveries recorded Saturday. Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
In December, Richland County peaked at No. 9 for COVID-19 activity statewide. It spent much of the week of Sunday, Dec. 27 at No. 11.
No new COVID-19 or related deaths were confirmed Sunday, Jan. 3, keeping North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,310 to date. The state confirmed 161 new COVID-19 cases statewide, up from the 127 new cases confirmed Saturday. The number of active cases statewide, 1,852 total Sunday, is down from the 1,999 total Saturday.
A total of 98 individuals were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19, up from Saturday’s 92 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 224 new recoveries Sunday.
Richland County has had 1,561 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,498 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. North Dakota has had 93,041 positive COVID-19 cases and 89,879 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 345 active cases statewide among ages 20-29, followed by 304 active cases among ages 30-39. The two age groups have tended to lead for active COVID-19 cases, at least statewide. Local numbers for cases by age groups were not available.
Adams and Oliver counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Sunday. An additional 28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active COVID-19 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Sunday included Cass County, 42 cases; Grand Forks County, 34 cases; Burleigh County, 20 cases; Ward County, 16 cases; and Williams County, seven cases.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Sunday included Cass County, 411 cases; Burleigh County, 235 cases; Ward County, 163 cases; Grand Forks County, 143 cases; and Stutsman County, 95 cases.
Nearly 36.8 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 49.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
