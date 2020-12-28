Richland County out of top 10 for COVID-19 activity Monday

For the first time in weeks, Richland County, North Dakota, ranked out of the top 10 for COVID-19 activity among the state’s 53 counties.
Richland County confirmed 43 active cases Monday, Dec. 28, coming in at No. 11 statewide. The county, Daily News previously reported, last entered the top 10 on Dec. 5, 2020, peaking at No. 9. Recent updates from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) had Richland County consistently ranking at No. 10.
On Monday, Richland County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The number of local new cases is up from the one new case confirmed Sunday, Dec. 27. The number of local active cases is down from the 49 active cases confirmed Sunday. Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
NDDoH data states Ramsey County, with 51 active COVID-19 cases Monday, came in at No. 10 for coronavirus activity. Close behind Richland County was Sioux County, with 41 active cases.
Four new COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,270 to date, were confirmed Monday. The deceased include a woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, a woman her 70s from Burleigh County, a man in his 70s from Ramsey County and a man in his 80s from Morton County.
North Dakota confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases statewide, down from the 110 new cases confirmed Sunday. The number of active cases statewide, 1,878 total, is down from the 2,023 total confirmed Sunday. A total of 108 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from the 106 individuals confirmed Sunday.
Richland County has had 1,517 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,459 recoveries and 15 deaths to date. The numbers for local active cases by age group are not currently available.
North Dakota has had 91,559 positive COVID-19 cases, 88,411 recoveries and 1,270 deaths to date.
NDDoH reported 344 active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29 Monday, and 313 active cases statewide Monday among ages 30-39. Two counties, Billings and Sheridan, reported no active COVID-19 cases.
The five North Dakota counties reporting the largest new COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 23 cases; Burleigh County, 18 cases; Ward County, nine cases; Morton County, eight cases; and Grand Forks County, seven cases.
The five counties reporting the largest active COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 377 cases; Burleigh County, 250 cases; Ward County, 126 cases; Grand Forks County, 117 cases; and Stutsman County, 111 cases.
Nearly 65 percent, or 825 individuals out of 1,270 total, of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deceased, have been ages 80 or older. As of Monday, the death total for December includes 214 individuals, compared to 488 individuals for November.
More than 36.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 49.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.