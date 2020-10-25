Richland County passes 100 active COVID-19 cases Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, Oct. 25, down from the 18 confirmed new local cases Saturday, Oct. 24. As of Sunday, the county has a new-record 102 active cases, up from the record 96 active cases confirmed Saturday.
The county remains at No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases statewide, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed. Richland County is currently behind Mercer County, with 104 active cases, and ahead of Ramsey County, with 89 active cases.
North Dakota confirmed 851 new COVID-19 cases and a record 6,506 active cases Sunday. The new cases are down from the 886 new cases confirmed Saturday. The active cases are up from the 6,310 active cases confirmed Saturday.
Eight new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 456 to date, were confirmed Sunday. The number is level with the eight deaths confirmed Saturday. The newest individuals include:
• three from Towner County, including a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s
• two from Ward County, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s
• one each from Burleigh County (a woman in her 90s), Mountrail County (a man in his 60s) and Williams County (a man in his 80s)
Richland County has had 452 COVID-19 cases, 347 recoveries (including three with a recovery date of Saturday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The county’s 102 active COVID-19 cases include 23 among the ages 30-39 population, 19 among 20-29, 18 among 40-49, 15 among 50-59, eight among 60-69, six each (12 total) among 15-19 and 70-79, five among 80 or older and one each (two total) among 0-5 and 6-11.
Statewide, a total of 1,358 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 1,113 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 815,909 processed COVID-19 tests, 37,719 cases, 30,757 recoveries (including 534 with a recovery date of Saturday) and 456 deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 282 as of Sunday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 92 deaths among individuals age 70-79 and 49 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 33 deaths include 19 among ages 50-59, 10 among 40-49, two among 30-39 and one each (two total) among 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Forty-nine counties reported new cases Sunday.
A total of 179 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Sunday in Cass County. Cass County continues to lead for active cases, with 1,141 as of Sunday. Burleigh County reported 1,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Nearly 36.20 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Exactly 25 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
