Richland County Public Health has home COVID-19 test kits

More than 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 test kits will be made available throughout North Dakota, the state’s health department announced Monday, Feb. 14.
The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) said the test kits were ordered with funding from FEMA and have begin to arrive in the state. NDDoH said the program is intended to supplement the ongoing federal program to distribute free COVID-19 tests.
“The test kits are being distributed statewide and will be available for pickup, at no cost, starting Tuesday, Feb. 15,” NDDoH stated. “It is recommended that citizens pick up tests as needed, with a start of two tests per household member.”
Information on where free tests are available is at https://health.nd.gov/covidtesting in the table marked “test locations.” NDDoH said the table will be updated at least twice weekly to reflect more locations receiving shipments of at-home COVID-19 tests.
As of Monday, Feb. 14, the following information pertains to Richland County, North Dakota:
• PCR COVID-19 tests are offered by appointment only Wednesdays at Richland County Public Health, 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton; to learn more, call 701-642-7735
• Home/self COVID-19 tests will be distributed at Richland County Public Health; the health facility is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 413 Third Ave. N., the county law enforcement center
“Two types of tests have arrived as part of these initial orders,” NDDoH stated. “These include Celltrion, which is authorized for individuals age 14 and older, and iHealth, which is authorized for people age 2 and older. There are no at-home tests authorized for children under age 2. Children that age should be tested at a community testing location or clinic.”
NDDoH reminds the public that individuals do not need to report their at-home test results to the department. The department cannot validate results from home testing kits.
As of Monday:
• Richland County confirmed one new and 20 active local COVID-19 cases as well as 20 new recoveries and 21 deaths to date
• North Dakota confirmed 110 new and 2,318 active statewide COVID-19 cases as well as 633 new recoveries and 2,154 deaths to date
• There have been three new COVID-19 or related deaths since Friday, Feb. 11; NDDoH records indicate the deceased included one individual each from the 30-39, 70-79 and 80 and older age groups; two of the new deaths were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota, and the other was confirmed in Ransom County, North Dakota
• more than 56 percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 54 percent of residents have completed his or her primary series
• exactly 62 percent of Richland County residents ages 5 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 61 percent of residents have completed his or her primary series
• more than 65 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19, compared to more than 80 percent of North Dakota’s population
North Dakota leaders expressed optimism about the continued rollout of COVID-19 testing opportunities.
“These at-home COVID-19 tests will continue to expand testing access to all citizens,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. “Individuals may choose to use these tests to determine their COVID-19 status before attending family gatherings, going to work or school, visiting loved ones in long-term care facilities and attending sporting events or any other large event. Along with vaccination, participating in COVID-19 testing continues to be an important action in slowing the spread of the virus in our communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.