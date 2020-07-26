Richland County reaches 20 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has 20 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, July 26.
The North Dakota Department of Health, in its report of new positive cases, stated the county has two new cases. This also matches the totals by county on NDDoH’s website.
According to NDDoH, Richland County has has 51 recoveries from COVID-19, 71 total cases and 2,201 tested individuals as of Sunday. The number of tested individuals is up 13 from Saturday.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases is now past 1,000 total. The 1,025 active cases confirmed Sunday marks the state’s tenth record high for active cases in July 2020.
North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has had 99 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,752 recoveries and 5,876 positive cases to date.
One-hundred-forty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, more than the 124 new cases confirmed Saturday. The state’s record for most new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 160, was reached on Wednesday, July 22.
“A previously reported case from Barnes County was negative and was removed from the total,” NDDoH stated.
Sunday’s total included 34 new cases in Burleigh County, 29 new cases in Cass County, 21 new cases in Grand Forks County and 10 new cases in Benson County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new cases included Morton and Ward counties, eight each; Stark County, seven; McLean County, four; McKenzie and Steele counties, three; Emmons, Pembina, Richland and Sioux counties, two; and Barnes, Mountrail, Ramsey, Stutsman, Wells and Williams counties, one.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday. There have been 81 recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota since Saturday, down from the 126 confirmed Saturday.
As of Sunday, according to NDDoH, there are:
• 45 active cases, five new, among ages 0-9, with 236 recoveries, none new, among 281 cases to date
• 110 active cases, 13 new, among ages 10-19, with 422 recoveries, 13 new, among 532 cases to date
• 280 active cases, 41 new, among ages 20-29, with 1,236 recoveries, 22 new, among 1,516 cases to date
• 172 active cases, 34 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 959 recoveries, 12 new, among 1,132 cases to date
• 123 active cases, 14 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 667 recoveries, nine new, among 794 cases to date
• 117 active cases, 10 new, among ages 50-59, with four deaths and 518 recoveries, nine new, among 639 cases to date
• 92 active cases, five new, among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 353 recoveries, seven new, among 454 cases to date
• 50 active cases, 11 new, among ages 70-79, with 20 deaths and 161 recoveries, five new, among 231 cases to date
• 36 active cases, seven new, among ages 80 and older, with 61 deaths and 200 recoveries, four new, among 297 cases to date
In addition to the 99 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 288,800 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Sunday, an increase of nearly 4,720 from Saturday. Nearly 146,480 individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 2,220, NDDoH reported.
Forty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of three from Saturday. To date, 333 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of five from Saturday.
North Dakota’s 99 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 75 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties; two each from Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, McHenry, McIntosh, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 1,025 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to NDDoH, included 249 in Burleigh County, 138 in Cass County, 91 in Grand Forks County, 81 in Morton County and 77 in Williams County. The five counties accounted for 636 total of the active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
