Richland County remaining under high COVID-19 risk level

All 53 of North Dakota’s counties will be under the moderate or high risk levels for COVID-19 beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced the new or holding risk levels Thursday, Nov. 5. Richland County, which became a high risk county Friday, Oct. 30, will remain at that level.
Thirty-three North Dakota counties are or will be under the high risk level. Twenty counties are or will be under the moderate risk level. High risk counties include Cass, Burleigh, Ward, Grand Forks and Morton counties, all of which have consistently led North Dakota for both new COVID-19 cases and active COVID-19 cases.
“Today, statistically, marks our worst day yet,” Burgum said Thursday.
Thursday saw new records for North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases (9,224 total), new cases (1,540), current hospitalizations (231) and new deaths (29). The 17.15 percent daily positivity rate was the second highest recorded during the pandemic, Burgum said.
At the same time, the governor said coronavirus is not just a North Dakota problem, but a regional, national and global problem. He cited the record 103,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed throughout America on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Later in his press conference, Burgum challenged North Dakotans to act compassionately, follow Smart Restart guidelines and work to save lives.
“What are you going to do to slow the spread?” Burgum asked.
No North Dakota county will have its COVID-19 risk level lowered Friday. As of 5 p.m., none will be under the low or new normal risk levels. To date, no counties have been at the highest extreme, the critical risk level.
Here’s how the new risk levels break down:
• staying at high — Benson, Bottineau, Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons, Grand Forks, LaMoure, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Ramsey, Richland, Sioux, Stark, Towner, Walsh, Ward, and Williams counties
• rising to high from moderate — Adams, Barnes, Grant, Hettinger, Kidder, Pembina, Rolette, Stutsman, Traill and Wells counties
• dropping from high to moderate — Golden Valley
• staying at moderate — Bowman, Eddy, Foster, McIntosh, Nelson
• rising from low to moderate — Billings, Burke, Cavalier, Divide, Griggs, Logan, Oliver, Pierce, Ransom, Renville, Sargent Sheridan, Slope and Steele counties
Daily News will continue to follow local, regional and statewide changes in risk levels.
