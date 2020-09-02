Richland County remains at 11 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, still has 11 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 2. Two new cases were reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Richland County reported 136 total COVID-19 cases, 124 recoveries and one death. According to NDDoH, 2847 unique individuals, or 17.53 percent of Richland County’s population of 16,239, have been tested as of Wednesday. To date, 5,706 COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Richland County’s 11 active local cases includes four in the 20-29 age group, two each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups and one each in the 12-14, 30-39 and 60-69 age groups.
North Dakota reported 2,285 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. A total of 265 new cases and three deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday.
The deceased individuals included a man in his 70s from Morton County, a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Williams County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 265 new COVID-19 cases statewide included 62 in Burleigh County, 50 in Cass County, 35 in Williams County, 23 in Morton County and 18 in Grand Forks County.
As of Wednesday, North Dakota has had 12,267 positive COVID-19 cases, 9,834 recoveries (132 new) and 148 deaths. To date, 204,097 unique individuals, or 25.96 percent of the state’s population of 760,077, have been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 5,786 COVID-19 tests were completed Tuesday, Sept. 1, while 479,468 tests have been completed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Sixty-six individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of four from Tuesday.
North Dakota’s 2,285 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday included 780 individuals between ages 20-29, 280 individuals between ages 15-19 and 268 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 47 of the state’s 53 counties had at least one active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday, 24 of the 47 had 10 or fewer active cases.
Richland County tied with Kidder County, North Dakota, for No. 22 of the 23 North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Both Richland and Kidder counties had 11 active cases each.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases included Grand Forks County, 468 active cases; Burleigh County, 428 active cases; Cass County, 273 active cases; Stark County, 207 active cases; and Williams County, 145 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
