Richland County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 32 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Sept. 17. Ten new local cases were reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Richland County has reported 192 total COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveries (one new) and one death. NDDoH reported that 57 new COVID-19 tests, with 40 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Wednesday, Sept. 16. More than 19 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 32 active COVID-19 cases includes seven in the 15-19 age group, six in the 20-29 age group, five in the 40-49 age group, three each in the 0-5, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age groups and two in the 30-39 age group.
North Dakota reported 2,713 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from the 2,528 active cases Wednesday. A total of 394 new cases and five deaths were confirmed Thursday.
The deceased individuals included four from Burleigh County — a woman in her 90s, a man and a woman both in their 80s and a man in his 70s — and a woman in her 90s from Ward County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 394 new COVID-19 cases included 74 in Burleigh County, 51 in Cass County, 64 in Stark County, 33 in Ward County and 32 in Morton County. Thirty-eight of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported new cases.
As of Thursday, North Dakota has had 16,723 positive COVID-19 cases, 13,828 recoveries and 182 deaths, NDDoH reported. More than 28 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 6,764 COVID-19 tests were completed statewide Wednesday, while 559,923 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sixty-nine individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of seven from Wednesday.
North Dakota’s 2,713 active COVID-19 cases Thursday included 608 individuals between ages 20-29, 405 between ages 15-19 and 351 between ages 30-39.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Thursday, 29 of the 50 reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Thursday, rose three slots to No. 11 on the list of 21 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Burleigh County, 435 cases; Cass County, 425; Grand Forks County, 289; Stark County, 225; and Williams County, 171.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
